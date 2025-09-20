Explore the urgency behind BlockDAG’s $0.0013 price offer! Plus, learn more about Polygon’s validator incentives and Uniswap’s staking-based resilienceExplore the urgency behind BlockDAG’s $0.0013 price offer! Plus, learn more about Polygon’s validator incentives and Uniswap’s staking-based resilience

Polygon Improves Validator Payouts, Uniswap Consolidates Above $9, BlockDAG Enters Final 24 Hours of $0.0013 Price Offer!

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/09/20 00:00
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01507-1.88%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08549-3.01%
blockdag

Uniswap continues to hold its place through steady volumes and governance-driven upgrades, while Polygon shows resilience with network improvements and consistent adoption. Both highlight how established projects can adapt to shifting demands. However, BlockDAG offers something distinct by proving traction before its official listing. With nearly $410 million raised, coins sold past 26.2 billion, and more than 3 million daily miners on the X1 app, the project has converted presale momentum into measurable usage. For those weighing the top crypto coins right now, BlockDAG provides ROI, scale, and infrastructure that strengthen its standing beyond speculation.

Lock-In Before Liftoff: BlockDAG’s $0.0013 Offer Ends Soon!

The $0.0013 presale price for BlockDAG is not simply a discount; instead, it represents a strategic lock-in point before network demand surges post-deployment. Moreover, with more than 3 million users mining daily through the X1 app, BlockDAG already shows active engagement on a scale most projects only achieve after launch. 

Consequently, this activity highlights an infrastructure that is alive before exchange listings or external incentives begin, offering investors a snapshot of growth before global visibility accelerates.

In addition, presale momentum reinforces this trajectory. Nearly $410 million has been raised, with over 26.2 billion coins already sold to more than 312,000 holders. The current batch 30 pricing stands at $0.03, but buyers still have a limited-time opportunity to secure coins at the locked $0.0013 price for the next 24 hours. Early participants from batch 1 have already seen a 2,900% ROI, and the multiplier potential remains intact for late entrants willing to act within the window.

As discussions around the top crypto coins right now grow louder, BlockDAG’s presale data provides measurable proof of traction. Additionally, hardware units from the X10, X30, and X100 series are being delivered at scale, adding further weight to the project’s credibility. 

BlockDAG

Therefore, for investors seeking more than speculative hype, this presale stage represents both urgency and substance. Ultimately, the lock-in price today is not just an entry; it is a chance to capture value before BlockDAG’s visibility transforms into global adoption.

Polygon Grows With zkEVM and DeFi Expansion

Polygon’s shift to POL has taken another step forward with its September 2025 upgrade, focusing on validator participation and zkEVM efficiency. Specifically, the update refined staking rewards distribution, encouraging greater involvement from network operators and enhancing overall security. As a result, developers have responded quickly, with DeFi platforms and gaming projects beginning to integrate the upgraded features.

At the same time, transaction costs remain low, and throughput improvements now position Polygon as one of the most reliable scaling solutions tied to Ethereum compatibility. POL trades close to $1.20, showing resilience despite broader market volatility, with steady daily volumes reflecting investor confidence. 

Chart315 4

Moreover, active wallets continue to grow, supported by incentive programs and ecosystem grants that push adoption across multiple sectors. In addition, institutional exploration of Polygon’s infrastructure also adds weight to its long-term relevance. Ultimately, locked pricing plus real adoption means the window is closing fast, and everyone mining daily already knows it.

Uniswap Price Holds Steady at $9.50

Uniswap’s UNI token trades near $9.50 in early September 2025, reflecting stability despite broader market fluctuations. Furthermore, trading activity remains strong, with daily volumes consistently ranking among the highest in decentralized exchanges. 

The v4 protocol upgrade has also delivered new functionality, allowing developers to build customizable liquidity pools and improving fee efficiency for users. Consequently, these adjustments have attracted new projects and deepened capital pools across multiple trading pairs. In addition, UNI staking continues to reward holders, supporting reduced selling pressure and encouraging governance participation on upcoming proposals. 

blockdag315123 2

Institutional traders have also increased exposure to decentralized liquidity, thereby adding further confidence to the platform’s growth. Analysts view the current levels as a consolidation zone, with potential upside if overall DeFi inflows expand later in the year. Ultimately, locked pricing plus real adoption means the window is closing fast, and everyone mining daily already knows it.

Looking Ahead

Uniswap holds steady with strong liquidity and continued governance activity, while Polygon advances with upgrades that improve validator rewards and zkEVM efficiency. Both show resilience and adaptability, yet BlockDAG stands out for converting presale momentum into measurable adoption. 

With nearly $410 million raised, more than 26.2 billion coins sold, and over 3 million daily miners already active on the X1 app, its foundation is firmly established before listings begin. Hardware shipments and a global community across 130 countries further highlight readiness. Among the top crypto coins right now, BlockDAG offers urgency, scale, and infrastructure that distinguish its path.

BlockDAG banner 1 1

Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network

Website: https://blockdag.network

Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial

Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu 

This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

SOL Faces Pressure, DOT Climbs 2.3%, While BullZilla Presale Rockets Past $460K as the Top New Crypto to Join Now

SOL Faces Pressure, DOT Climbs 2.3%, While BullZilla Presale Rockets Past $460K as the Top New Crypto to Join Now

What if the next meme coin wasn’t just about culture but also structure? It’s the question many investors ask as meme coin volatility rises. Communities demand more than hype, and the search for the Top New cryptos to join now is heating up. In the past 24 hours, Solana fell 0.75% to $236.52 while Polkadot […] Continue Reading: SOL Faces Pressure, DOT Climbs 2.3%, While BullZilla Presale Rockets Past $460K as the Top New Crypto to Join Now
Threshold
T$0.01675-0.71%
Solana
SOL$238.28-2.20%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$55.93-2.16%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 05:15
Share
MoonBull Sets Pace as Q4’s Best Upcoming Crypto, While Mog Coin And Official TRUMP Lose Steam – Snag It Before It Vanishes Away

MoonBull Sets Pace as Q4’s Best Upcoming Crypto, While Mog Coin And Official TRUMP Lose Steam – Snag It Before It Vanishes Away

Which meme coin could be the next giant bull charging across the crypto arena? With so many coins fighting for attention, it takes a special mix of hype, tokenomics, and market positioning to stand tall. MoonBull, Mog Coin, and Official Trump are three names dominating conversations, each bringing its own flair to the table. Over […]
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.439-0.79%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$55.93-2.16%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002428-15.19%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/20 09:15
Share
Former SEC Chairman Gensler Says He's "Proud" of Cryptocurrency Law Enforcement

Former SEC Chairman Gensler Says He's "Proud" of Cryptocurrency Law Enforcement

PANews reported on September 20th that, according to Cointelegraph, former U.S. SEC Chairman Gary Gensler admitted in an interview on Wednesday that he has no regrets about his approach to cryptocurrency law enforcement during his four years at the agency. Gensler expressed "proud" of the correct decisions he made regarding the regulation of digital assets during his tenure at the SEC and reiterated his view that cryptocurrency is a "highly speculative, extremely risky asset." Speaking about enforcement actions against cryptocurrency companies, Gensler stated, "We have always worked hard to ensure investor protection. However, during this time, we have also encountered many fraudsters: look at Sam Bankman-Fried; he's not the only one."
Union
U$0.013998-3.38%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001848-3.34%
Share
PANews2025/09/20 09:57
Share

Trending News

More

SOL Faces Pressure, DOT Climbs 2.3%, While BullZilla Presale Rockets Past $460K as the Top New Crypto to Join Now

MoonBull Sets Pace as Q4’s Best Upcoming Crypto, While Mog Coin And Official TRUMP Lose Steam – Snag It Before It Vanishes Away

Former SEC Chairman Gensler Says He's "Proud" of Cryptocurrency Law Enforcement

BitGo Revenue Skyrockets: Quadruples Year-Over-Year in Astounding H1

Based Eggman $GGs Grabs Ethereum Investors’ Focus in 2025 Institutional Presale Rally