Polygon Labs and Cypher Capital: New Avenues for Institutional Access to POL in the Middle East

Polygon Labs and Cypher Capital have announced a pioneering collaboration that opens new opportunities for institutional investors interested in POL, the native token that powers the Polygon ecosystem.



This initiative, the first of its kind, aims to make POL directly accessible to family offices, investment funds, and asset managers, with a particular focus on the Middle East region.

POL: from protocol asset to opportunity for institutional investors

Traditionally, institutional capital has remained cautious towards protocol-level assets. However, the partnership between Polygon Labs and Cypher Capital represents a paradigm shift: POL is now presented as a structured investment category, designed to meet the growing demand for real yield supported by network activity.

Cypher Capital, which has recently acquired a significant stake in POL, will work closely with Polygon Labs to develop tailored investment strategies. These strategies will allow institutional investors to gain exposure to POL, while simultaneously generating yield and contributing to the growth and security of the Polygon network.

Exclusive Events and Roundtable to Promote POL

To strengthen the knowledge of POL among major financial institutions and family offices globally, Polygon Labs and Cypher Capital will organize a series of institutional roundtables and exclusive events.



These meetings will be essential to illustrate the potential of POL as an infrastructural asset and to foster direct dialogue between the main players in the financial sector and the Polygon ecosystem.

POL as a fundamental asset in blockchain infrastructure

In recent years, POL has established itself as one of the key assets in the blockchain infrastructure sector.



The joint initiative between Polygon Labs and Cypher Capital aims to translate this value into high-level institutional opportunities, offering capital allocators the chance to achieve real yield by directly participating in the economic engine of the Polygon ecosystem.

Cypher Capital will play a central role in channeling institutional capital towards strategies focused on POL, enhancing liquidity in major trading markets and simplifying access to the token for limited partners and asset managers.



The adopted approach prioritizes capital efficiency, operational simplicity, and a long-term alignment with the protocol’s development.

The Statements of the Protagonists

Aishwary Gupta, Global Head – Payments, Exchanges & RWA at Polygon Labs, emphasized: “We are witnessing a steady demand from institutional investors for yield-generating digital assets, backed by real network activity. Cypher Capital has a deep understanding of both traditional and decentralized finance, and their contribution will be crucial in expanding institutional participation in POL.”

Harsh Agarwal, Investment Director at Cypher Capital, added: “Polygon continues to be one of the most important and scalable blockchain networks on the market.



This initiative reflects our belief that infrastructure-level assets like POL are becoming increasingly relevant in institutional portfolios.”

A rapidly evolving ecosystem

This initiative is part of Polygon Labs’ broader strategy to make the protocol increasingly accessible to professional capital.



Technological developments, such as improvements to the Polygon Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and Agglayer, are enabling new use cases for stablecoins, real-world assets, and cross-chain execution.



Among the most anticipated innovations, the gigagas upgrade promises to bring transaction finality to less than five seconds and to scale the network’s capacity well beyond current levels.

Polygon Labs: innovation and leadership in Web3

Polygon Labs confirms itself as one of the most innovative entities in the Web3 landscape, thanks to the development of solutions like Polygon PoS, the blockchain network of reference for payments and real-world assets, and Agglayer, the protocol that connects blockchains and applications for a unified cross-chain experience.



Polygon PoS is recognized as a low-cost and high-speed network, with billions of dollars in stablecoins and a robust payment ecosystem that supports the growth of Agglayer and its interoperable use cases.

The research of Polygon Labs has significantly contributed to the evolution of zero-knowledge technologies, with successful independent projects incubated through the Agglayer Breakout Program, including Katana, Miden, PrivadoID, ZisK, and others.

The future of institutional investments in blockchain

The collaboration between Polygon Labs and Cypher Capital marks a decisive step towards the maturation of digital assets as an institutional investment category.



POL, thanks to this initiative, positions itself as a reference infrastructural asset, capable of offering real yield and direct participation in the growth of one of the most dynamic ecosystems of Web3.

The opening of POL to institutional investors, combined with the ongoing technological advancements of the Polygon ecosystem, heralds a new era for digital finance, where professional capital and blockchain innovation come together to build the foundations of the next generation of financial services.