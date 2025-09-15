Polygon Labs appoints former Stripe crypto chief as chief product officer

PANews reported on September 15th that John Egan, former head of crypto at Stripe, has joined Polygon Labs as Chief Product Officer, focusing on improving the payment experience within the Polygon ecosystem. Egan previously led Stripe's acquisitions of stablecoin company Bridge (US$1.1 billion) and crypto wallet company Privy, and also spearheaded the development of its own blockchain, Tempo. Polygon's stablecoin circulation reached US$2.9 billion in July, with over 4.5 million active addresses, surpassing Ethereum in the same period. Egan expressed optimism about Polygon's application in stablecoin micropayments.

