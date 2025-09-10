Polygon: Milestone issue fix released, the cause of the issue has been confirmed

PANews reported on September 10th that the Polygon Foundation released an update stating that the Milestone fix has been released. The cause of the issue has been finalized and confirmed. The Polygon Foundation has also released v2.2.11-beta2 for Bor and v0.3.1 for Heimdall. The latter is a hard fork that will be implemented at 3:00 PM UTC. The Polygon Foundation will continue to monitor network health to ensure all issues are resolved.
Earlier news, Polygon: There was a temporary delay in the final confirmation of the transaction and we are working to resolve this issue .
