Polygon & Stellar Gain Attention

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/26 08:56
Stellar
XLM$0.3865-5.43%
CROSS
CROSS$0.21987-4.09%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001627-5.02%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01266-8.45%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Crypto News

Analysts highlight Polygon and Stellar as top altcoins to buy ahead of ETF catalysts, with forecasts pointing to strong growth into the 2025 bull cycle.

The crypto market is once again gearing up for potential ETF catalysts, with investor interest turning toward altcoins that could benefit from the next wave of institutional inflows. Polygon and Stellar are emerging as two strong names, but analysts are also pointing to MAGACOIN FINANCE as a breakout contender. With whales rotating capital and momentum accelerating, this presale project is being tipped as one of the best altcoins to buy ahead of 2025.

Polygon (MATIC): Scaling Ethereum’s Ecosystem

Polygon has gradually become the top scaling solution for Ethereum. Polygon is driving developer interest and institutional attention with its zkEVM live and growing adoption by big companies. Recent partnerships with banks and institutions have built strong fundamentals for Defi based on enterprise use cases. According to analysts, Polygon is quite well-positioned to capture an inflow of liquidity from an ETF, as it helps solve Ethereum’s congestion and scaling problem. MATIC is currently trading close to $1 and offers low prices and upside long term.

Stellar (XLM): Payments and Liquidity Focus

Stellar is known for cross-border payments and liquidity solutions, which makes it one of the most practical blockchains for banks and other financial institutions. XLM has been placed uniquely in the ETF discussion due to the network’s focus on connecting traditional finance with decentralized systems. Whales are stacking up as the token keeps consolidating below resistance levels. Analysts expect the growth trend to renew as ETFs could help to increase liquidity across the wider market. XLM is considered one of the strongest plays worth under $1 heading into 2025.

MAGACOIN FINANCE: The Breakout Presale

Polygon and Stellar are gaining traction ahead of the ETF catalyst, but analysts say MAGACOIN FINANCE is the breakout altcoin to watch. With forecasts of 40x upside and whale-backed momentum building, it’s being ranked among the best altcoins to buy before the next market shift. Early buyers using PATRIOT50X unlock a 50% EXTRA presale bonus, though supply is running out quickly.

The project’s capped supply and audited smart contracts are drawing attention from both retail investors and larger players looking for high growth opportunities. Unlike many speculative presales, MAGACOIN FINANCE has positioned itself with a mix of strong community engagement and a zero-tax trading model that appeals to long-term holders. Analysts argue this combination of fundamentals and narrative-driven demand gives it a unique edge in the crowded altcoin space.

Conclusion

Investor strategies are being changed by ETF catalysts, and Polygon and Stellar are emerging as strong contenders to accumulate ahead of the next market shift. Analysts are betting on MAGACOIN FINANCE for stellar gains thanks to demand from whales and presale momentum.  As the allocations start to thin out, investors are paying close attention to this project as one of the most strategic altcoins to buy in 2025.

To learn more about MAGACOIN FINANCE, visit:

Website: https://magacoinfinance.com

Access: https://magacoinfinance.com/access

Twitter/X: https://x.com/magacoinfinance

Telegram: https://t.me/magacoinfinance

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

Author

Reporter at Coindoo

Related stories



Next article

Source: https://coindoo.com/best-altcoins-to-buy-before-etf-catalyst-polygon-stellar-xlm-magacoin-finance-ranked-top-picks/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Bitmine added 4,871 ETH, with a total holding of approximately 1.7188 million

Bitmine added 4,871 ETH, with a total holding of approximately 1.7188 million

PANews reported on August 26th that, according to Onchain Lens, Bitmine has acquired 4,871 Ethereum (ETH) from FalconX, valued at approximately $21.28 million. This brings Bitmine's total ETH holdings to 1,718,770, valued at approximately $7.6 billion. Earlier yesterday, news broke that Bitmine 's cryptocurrency and cash holdings increased by $2.2 billion in the past week to $8.8 billion .
Ethereum
ETH$4,407.19-7.26%
Share
PANews2025/08/26 10:16
Share
Ethereum’s $5K breakout hinges on sustained demand: Can it happen?

Ethereum’s $5K breakout hinges on sustained demand: Can it happen?

Ethereum nears $5,000 as whales accumulate, Funding Rates stay positive, and trader conviction rises.
AgentXYZ
TRADER$0.000834-5.11%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/26 09:00
Share
A whale added 200 BTC through FalconX, bringing its total holdings to 2,419.

A whale added 200 BTC through FalconX, bringing its total holdings to 2,419.

PANews reported on August 26th that, according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale added 200 Bitcoin (BTC) worth $22.4 million through FalconX. The address currently holds a total of 2,419 BTC, with a market capitalization of approximately $265.9 million.
Bitcoin
BTC$109,853.17-3.09%
Share
PANews2025/08/26 10:42
Share

Trending News

More

Bitmine added 4,871 ETH, with a total holding of approximately 1.7188 million

Ethereum’s $5K breakout hinges on sustained demand: Can it happen?

A whale added 200 BTC through FalconX, bringing its total holdings to 2,419.

Iranian media: The main targets of Iran's morning attack were the IDF Command and Intelligence Headquarters and the IDF Intelligence Battalion

Eclipse adjusts strategic direction and replaces CEO, laying off 65% of staff