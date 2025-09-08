Polygon’s Sandeep Nailwal Breaks Silence on Big Bank of Liechtenstein Bet on POL

2025/09/08
Sandeep Nailwal, cofounder of Polygon and CEO of Polygon Foundation, has reacted to the volume of transactions processed by the Bank of Liechtenstein (Bank Frick) in the month of August. The traditional bank is a fully regulated European bank that has been working with cryptocurrencies since 2018.

Bank Frick and Polygon transaction milestone

Notably, its bet on Polygon (POL) resulted in the processing of $15.4 million transactions in the crypto asset in August 2025 alone.

This suggests that the traditional finance institution is taking Polygon seriously. The volume indicates the level of engagement and transactions performed through the bank.

Nailwal’s reaction shows he considers the development as indicative of Polygon’s growing adoption in the traditional banking system. 

“Big numbers happen on Polygon!”he wrote in his post on X to celebrate the notable achievement by Bank Frick.

The cofounder’s excitement is understandable as the development suggests that Polygon’s utility is expanding beyond just DeFi and NFTs. 

The crypto asset is now gaining traction also in a regulated financial environment. Such real large-scale financial usage could significantly impact the price outlook of POL even as large holders in the ecosystem also support the asset.

As of press time, Polygon is changing hands at $0.2801, which represents a 2.08% increase in the last 24 hours. The asset climbed from $0.2741 to a peak of $0.2813 before posing a slight correction. However, its trading volume remains in the red zone by 1.65% at $154.26 million.

Polygon upgrade boosts speed and security for institutions

Polygon’s adoption by Bank Frick and the relatively large volume of transactions recorded might be a result of the network’s performance speed. 

In June 2025, a major upgrade was carried out to allow for faster finality and cut down the time frame from 90 seconds to 5 seconds.

Another significant boost that the upgrade had for Polygon was to improve security, which is a major concern in traditional finance.

Source: https://u.today/polygons-sandeep-nailwal-breaks-silence-on-big-bank-of-liechtenstein-bet-on-pol

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
PANews2025/05/06
Blockchainreporter2025/09/08
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08
