Polymarket Cleared to Launch in the U.S. After CFTC Green Light

By: Coincentral
2025/09/04 21:39
Union
U$0.01113+122.60%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.233-2.39%
Dogelon Mars
ELON$0.00000009629-4.18%
Light
LIGHT$0.03414-4.07%

TLDR

  • Polymarket has been cleared to launch in the U.S. following a CFTC no-action position.
  • After federal investigations, Polymarket acquired QCX to expand its U.S. presence.
  • The platform saw a 44% increase in new markets launched in July 2025.
  • High-profile investments from Donald Trump Jr. and Elon Musk highlight Polymarket’s rising influence.

Polymarket, the crypto-based prediction platform, has received approval to return to the U.S. market following a decision by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The platform, known for offering crypto betting on events, was previously forced to operate outside the U.S. due to federal scrutiny. However, with this latest ruling, Polymarket is now cleared to operate within the U.S. under specific conditions.

Polymarket Return to the U.S. Market

Polymarket CEO Shayne Coplan announced on social media that the platform has received the green light to go live in the U.S. following a positive ruling from the CFTC.

The decision was made by the CFTC’s Division of Market Oversight and Division of Clearing and Risk, which decided to take a “no-action position” regarding Polymarket’s swap data reporting and recordkeeping requirements.

The CFTC’s no-action letter means the agency will not take enforcement action against Polymarket for not meeting certain regulatory requirements, particularly regarding reporting data related to binary options and variable payout contracts. This decision allows the platform to move forward with its U.S. launch, providing a significant boost to Polymarket’s ability to operate within the country.

Legal Challenges and Federal Investigations

Earlier this year, Polymarket faced scrutiny from U.S. regulators, and both the CFTC and the U.S. Department of Justice launched investigations into whether the platform was allowing U.S. residents to place bets on its platform. These investigations were dropped in July without any charges being filed.

After the investigation ended, Polymarket announced it would re-enter the U.S. market by acquiring derivatives exchange QCX. The acquisition paved the way for Polymarket to resume its operations in the U.S., under new regulatory conditions.

This move follows a pattern seen with other crypto platforms, where regulatory clarity allows businesses to comply with U.S. laws and re-establish operations. Polymarket’s return represents an important milestone for the company, which had previously seen significant growth during the 2024 U.S. presidential election, thanks to its unique offering in prediction markets.

Rise of Polymarket and Its Growing Influence

Since its initial rise, Polymarket has become a prominent platform in the world of crypto-based prediction markets. The platform allows users to bet on outcomes of real-world events, ranging from politics to financial markets.

Following Polymarket’s legal challenges earlier this year, the platform experienced a surge in new markets. In July 2025, Polymarket saw over 11,500 new markets launched, representing a 44% increase from the previous month.

Polymarket’s model of offering decentralized betting markets has found favor among crypto enthusiasts, investors, and even high-profile individuals. Notably, Donald Trump Jr. invested in the platform and joined its advisory board, while Elon Musk’s company, X, also announced a partnership with the platform. These strategic alliances have increased Polymarket’s profile and solidified its place in the growing crypto space.

The post Polymarket Cleared to Launch in the U.S. After CFTC Green Light appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Here’s why Polygon price is at risk of a 25% plunge

Here’s why Polygon price is at risk of a 25% plunge

Polygon price continued its freefall, reaching its lowest level since April 21, as the broader crypto sell-off gained momentum. Polygon (POL) dropped to $0.1915, down 32% from its highest point in May and 74% below its 2024 peak. The crash…
Polygon Ecosystem
POL$0.2792-1.89%
SphereX
HERE$0.00021-18.28%
MAY
MAY$0.04294+0.58%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 00:56
Share
Presales Reshaping the 2025 Market: Discover the 7 Best New Meme Coins to Buy Now

Presales Reshaping the 2025 Market: Discover the 7 Best New Meme Coins to Buy Now

What happens when raw culture collides with unstoppable market momentum? Meme coins, once brushed aside as internet jokes, are now rewriting the rules of wealth creation. From viral communities to progressive price engines, these tokens no longer whisper, they roar. In 2025, the hunt for the best new meme coins to buy now has never
Memecoin
MEME$0.002396-7.31%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00732-2.40%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/04 22:15
Share
Resolv: 340 million TVL + 50,000 users endorsement, a Delta neutral stablecoin protocol with a dual token model

Resolv: 340 million TVL + 50,000 users endorsement, a Delta neutral stablecoin protocol with a dual token model

Resolv&#39;s goal is to build an efficient revenue cycle that continuously returns value to RESOLV holders.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01205-4.21%
Resolv
RESOLV$0.14005-7.99%
Share
PANews2025/05/08 18:30
Share

Trending News

More

Here’s why Polygon price is at risk of a 25% plunge

Presales Reshaping the 2025 Market: Discover the 7 Best New Meme Coins to Buy Now

Resolv: 340 million TVL + 50,000 users endorsement, a Delta neutral stablecoin protocol with a dual token model

SWIFT Chief Executive Targets XRP! "Banks Won't Use XRP!"

Japanese clothing chain Mac House announces purchase of approximately $12 million worth of crypto assets