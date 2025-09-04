Polymarket Gets CFTC ‘Green Light’ to Return to US, CEO Says

Key Notes

CFTC issued no-action letter allowing Polymarket’s US operations through QCX LLC and QC Clearing LLC acquisitions.

CEO Shayne Coplan called the regulatory decision a green light for launching compliant prediction contracts domestically.

Donald Trump Jr joined Polymarket’s advisory board as the company positions to dominate US prediction markets.

Polymarket is set to launch US operations after the Commodity Futures Trading Commission issued a no-action letter regarding event contracts. The decision, announced Wednesday, confirms limited and conditional policy relief but marks a pivotal step toward regulated prediction markets in the US.

The regulator clarified that QCX LLC, a designated contract market, and QC Clearing LLC, a derivatives clearing organization, would not face enforcement actions over swap-related compliance issues. The ruling brings the exchanges in line with past CFTC positions for other market operators.







Polymarket acquired these CFTC-licensed entities in July for $112 million. They are now rebranded as Polymarket US and Polymarket Clearing, forming the exchange and clearing framework for American users. The acquisition followed the closure of investigations by the Justice Department and CFTC into Polymarket’s earlier compliance lapses.

CEO Shayne Coplan Calls CFTC Letter “Green Light” for US Launch

Polymarket CEO Shayne Coplan praised the CFTC in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday, September 3, hinting that the no-action letter offers the green light needed for the company to begin operations to trade prediction contracts under a legal framework in the US.

Donald Trump Jr., whose venture capital arm, 1789 Capital, invested in Polymarket earlier this year, has joined Polymarket’s advisory board as it expands operations into the US. With regulatory approval, acquisition of licensed entities, and high-profile political support, Polymarket is now in pole position to dominate the prediction market space within the US.

