Polymarket integrates Chainlink to boost market outcome precision

By: Crypto.news
2025/09/13 01:23
Polymarket’s latest upgrade integrates Chainlink Data Streams and Automation. The technical overhaul enables near-instantaneous, objective resolutions for billions of dollars in prediction market volume on critical real-world events.

Summary
  • Polymarket has integrated Chainlink Data Streams and Automation for market resolutions.
  • The upgrade replaces social voting with verifiable, automated oracle-based data feeds.
  • Initial rollout covers hundreds of crypto asset pricing prediction markets.

According to a press release dated September 12, Polymarket has formally integrated Chainlink’s oracle infrastructure, specifically its Data Streams and Automation products, directly into its market resolution engine.

The technical overhaul, now live on Polygon mainnet, replaces previously used social voting mechanisms with deterministic, verifiable data feeds for settling outcomes, starting with hundreds of crypto asset pricing markets.

Polymarket said the system is designed to pull timestamped data from Chainlink’s decentralized node network to trigger automated, near-instantaneous settlements based on predefined conditions.

Building the infrastructure of trust

By tethering its resolution process to Chainlink’s decentralized oracle network, a system that claims to safeguard nearly $100 billion in DeFi value and that has facilitated tens of trillions in transaction volume, Polymarket gains a layer of security and reliability that was not possible with social voting mechanisms.

The infrastructure removes single points of failure, ensuring market outcomes are settled using verifiable on-chain data instead of potentially skewed human judgment. For institutions and serious crypto traders who depend on Polymarket’s accuracy, this move from subjective interpretation to objective, automated settlement marks a fundamental shift in how prediction markets are trusted.

Sergey Nazarov, Co-Founder of Chainlink, emphasized the broader implications of this partnership.

Looking beyond immediate applications, the two companies are exploring even more ambitious territory. According to the press release, they are developing methodologies to expand Chainlink’s use in settling prediction markets involving subjective questions.

This represents perhaps the most technically challenging frontier, as it would require creating objective frameworks for resolving inherently subjective outcomes, potentially revolutionizing how all types of information markets operate.

