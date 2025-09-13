Polymarket integrates Chainlink to launch 15-minute prediction markets on Polygon

Polymarket, a decentralized prediction market platform, and Chainlink, an oracle network, have announced an integration of the Chainlink data standard into Polymarket’s resolution process. The partnership will focus on enhancing the accuracy and speed of asset pricing resolutions.

According to the announcement, the two companies are set to launch new 15-minute markets featuring near-instant settlement and industry-leading security. Polymarket’s integration of Chainlink is now live on the Polygon mainnet. This will enable the creation of secure, real-time prediction markets around asset pricing. It will include hundreds of live crypto trading pairs.

Plans to expand into additional markets.

Besides deterministic markets with a clear and final outcome, Polymarket and Chainlink are also looking into ways to make Chainlink more useful for settling prediction markets with more subjective questions. This would make them less reliant on social voting systems and even lower the risk of an outcome.

The two firms will marry well, given that Polymarket uses Polygon by default. Polygon will focus on delivering faster and cheaper transactions by processing transactions off the main Ethereum chain. Chainlink, on the other hand, will provide an oracle network that connects smart contracts on the blockchain with real-world external data.

Chainlink uses decentralized oracle networks to provide predictable data sources that help solve Polymarket outcomes. The integration joins Chainlink Data Streams, which provides low-latency, timestamped, and verifiable oracle reports, with Chainlink’s Automation, which lets markets settle automatically and on time on the blockchain.

The infrastructure makes it possible for asset pricing markets, like Bitcoin price forecasts, to be settled almost instantly based on a set date and time. As such, while Polygon is Polymarket’s chain by default, Chainlink will be sending data to settle the markets into the Polygon chain in production.

Meanwhile, Polymarket is getting ready to handle more users, especially because it added Donald Trump Jr. to its advisory board after securing investment from 1789 Capital. This has tied the prediction market more closely to US politics.

Also, as reported by Cryptopolitan, Polymarket completed the $112 million acquisition of QCEX, a CFTC-licensed exchange and clearinghouse. This has given the freedom to re-enter the US market. The company also announced an official partnership with X to launch an integrated product that delivers users data-driven insights and personalized market recommendations.

Chainlink reserve keeps the price of LINK steady

Chainlink (LINK) said its on-chain reserve has grown to more than 280,000 LINK. The reserve first described in an announcement on August 7 is designed to accumulate LINK using off-chain revenue from enterprises and on-chain service fees.

Chainlink confirmed that 43,034 LINK was added on September 11, bringing the total reserve to 280,048 LINK. This follows a September 4 allocation of 43,937 LINK, which pushed reserves above 237,000 LINK at that time.

About 97% of on-chain revenue is converted to LINK and removed from circulation. This creates a false sense of scarcity, similar to how Bitcoin halves every four years. According to Chainlink’s data, the amount of LINK that was collected in Q2 2025 increased 309% month-over-month.

Early accumulation has already added more than $1 million worth of LINK to the reserve. Meanwhile, the price of $LINK is up 4%, currently trading at $24.49 in the last 24 hours.

