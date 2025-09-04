Polymarket Is Legal in the U.S. — What This Means for Investors

By: Coinstats
2025/09/04
Key Highlights

  • Polymarket now cleared to operate in the U.S. after CFTC approval.
  • New markets surged 44% in July, showing growing investor interest.
  • Donald Trump Jr. joins advisory board, boosting political-fintech appeal.

Polymarket Secures U.S. Approval: What It Means

Polymarket, a leading prediction market platform, has received approval to enter the U.S. market following a ruling by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). CEO Shane Coplan announced on X (formerly Twitter) that the regulator had cleared the way for the platform’s U.S. launch.

The CFTC, through its Market Oversight and Risk Management Branch, confirmed it would not initiate enforcement action against QCX, a registered contract market, or QC Clearing, a clearing organization. This decision covers specific accounting and reporting requirements related to swaps, including binary options and variable payout contracts.

Coplan thanked the regulator’s employees for the efficiency of the process and emphasized that this approval is a major step in legalizing Polymarket’s activities.

Growth and Activity on Polymarket

Polymarket gained attention during the 2024 U.S. presidential election and has maintained momentum with a growing number of markets and partnerships. Activity surged in July 2025, with new markets exceeding 11,500 — an increase of 44% month-on-month, although still below January highs.

This growth reflects both investor interest and the platform’s expanding range of forecast markets, covering politics, finance, and other trending topics.

Political and Investment Influence

In July, Donald Trump Jr. joined Polymarket’s advisory board and invested in the project. Experts say this move strengthens the platform’s position at the intersection of politics, finance, and technology, signaling growing influence and credibility.

Polymarket’s U.S. launch now positions the company to legally expand its prediction markets, attracting both traders and investors interested in the unique combination of forecasting and derivatives trading.

