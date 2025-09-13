Polymarket plans to return to the US and seek new financing, with a valuation expected to reach $10 billion

By: PANews
2025/09/13 08:09
PANews reported on September 13th that Cointelegraph reported that prediction market Polymarket is exploring a return to the US market while seeking new financing, according to people familiar with the matter. A new round of funding could more than triple its June valuation of $1 billion. One investor reportedly valued the company at as much as $10 billion. Polymarket raised $200 million in June, led by Peter Thiel's Founders Fund, an early backer of companies like OpenAI, Paxos, and Palantir.

