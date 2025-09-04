Polymarket Poised to Return to US After CFTC Staff Grants QCX No-Action Relief

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission’s Division of Market Oversight and Division of Clearing and Risk issued a no-action position Sept. 3 allowing QCX LLC and QC Clearing LLC to be exempted, under narrow conditions, from certain swap-related recordkeeping and swap data reporting requirements for event contracts, including binary option and variable payout contract transactions executed […]
