Polymarket secures regulatory clearance to relaunch in the US

Polymarket, the crypto-based prediction market platform, has gained the necessary regulatory approvals to begin operations in the United States.

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) issued a no-action letter, clearing the way for the exchange to move forward after years of regulatory hurdles and investigations.

CFTC grants key approval

The CFTC’s no-action letter, announced Wednesday, allows Polymarket to avoid swaps data reporting and record-keeping obligations.

Such exemptions are standard practice for prediction markets, where contracts are based on event outcomes ranging from economic indicators and election results to sporting events.

Without the letter, compliance costs tied to transaction reporting could have been significant, potentially undermining Polymarket’s ability to operate profitably in the US.

“The green light to go live in the USA,” Polymarket CEO Shayne Coplan wrote on X following the announcement.

The exchange has been steadily moving toward reentry into the US market, having acquired QCX earlier this year.

QCX had previously secured CFTC approval for its exchange application in July, setting the stage for Polymarket to expand under a regulated framework.

Background of investigations

Polymarket’s US ambitions had been delayed following regulatory scrutiny dating back to 2022.

That year, the platform faced a consent decree with the CFTC, which limited its ability to serve American users.

Questions later arose over whether Polymarket continued to allow US-based traders onto its platform despite these restrictions, prompting investigations from both the CFTC and the Department of Justice (DOJ).

Both agencies have since closed their probes, removing a significant overhang on Polymarket’s operations.

The latest regulatory clearance, coupled with the earlier acquisition of QCX, marks a turning point for the company as it repositions itself in the US market.

Competitive landscape

By reestablishing its presence in the US, Polymarket joins a growing list of CFTC-regulated exchanges vying for market share in the prediction market space.

Its competitors include Kalshi, which already operates legally in the US, and broader crypto platforms such as Crypto.com, which have signaled interest in event-based contracts.

The prediction market model has drawn attention in recent years as investors, traders, and the general public look for innovative ways to speculate on real-world outcomes.

With regulatory clarity now in place, Polymarket is positioned to attract both institutional and retail interest, provided it can scale its offerings while staying compliant with US oversight.

For Polymarket, the latest approval represents more than just a regulatory milestone.

It signals a chance to compete head-to-head with incumbents and reestablish itself as a leading name in the event contracts industry, now under the full supervision of US regulators.

