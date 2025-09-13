Polymarket seeking funding round that could surge its valuation to $10B

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 07:24
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.019+1.94%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01744+0.92%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016852+5.51%
Boost
BOOST$0.09373-10.74%
EXPERT MONEY
EXPERT$0.000952+6.13%

Prediction market Polymarket is pursuing new funding that could boost its valuation to $10 billion, as Business Insider reported on Sept. 12.

Two people with knowledge of the matter said the valuation discussions represent at least a threefold increase from the $1 billion Polymarket achieved in a funding round that closed this summer.

According to one source, at least one investor offered a term sheet valuing the company at $10 billion. A Polymarket spokesperson declined to comment on the funding talks.

Strategic developments

The reported valuation surge follows a series of strategic developments positioning Polymarket for a US comeback.

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission granted regulatory approval for the platform to resume US operations through a no-action letter issued Sept. 3 to QCX LLC, Polymarket’s regulatory partner, acquired for $112 million in July.

The regulatory greenlight enables Polymarket to operate event contracts while maintaining compliance with federal derivatives regulations. It also marks a return after the platform ceased US operations in 2022 following a $1.4 million CFTC settlement over unregistered derivatives trading.

Additionally, Donald Trump Jr. joined Polymarket’s advisory board in August as his venture capital firm 1789 Capital made a strategic investment in the platform.

The partnership adds political expertise as Polymarket prepares for US market entry. Trump Jr. recently praised the platform for cutting through “media spin and so-called expert opinion.”

Polymarket CEO Shayne Coplan characterized the 1789 Capital partnership as reinforcing the company’s role as a trusted information source, while the firm’s founder, Omeed Malik, praised Polymarket’s intersection of financial innovation and free expression.

Slump in user growth

Polymarket operates as a prediction market where users place bets on outcomes ranging from political elections to cultural events, generating market-driven predictions.

Data from a Dune dashboard by Varrock founder Richard Chen shows that Polymarket crossed $8.5 billion in year-to-date trading volume as of Sept. 12, surpassing last year’s total volume.

The trading volume increase occurs despite a slump in active and new users. Polymarket’s monthly active traders peaked in January at 454,664, gradually falling to reach August’s 226,442 after a 20% fall from July.

Meanwhile, new users plunged 33% between July and August, reaching 66,160, the lowest level in a year.

The platform’s regulatory preparations and high-profile advisory additions position it for a potential pivot in these numbers with a US expansion.

Mentioned in this article

Source: https://cryptoslate.com/polymarket-seeking-funding-round-that-could-surge-its-valuation-to-10b/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

US judge denies Ripple, SEC joint request to reduce $125M penalty

US judge denies Ripple, SEC joint request to reduce $125M penalty

Judge Analisa Torres wrote that Ripple is still required to follow federal securities laws regardless of the SEC's regulatory pivot.
Share
PANews2025/06/27 02:16
Share
Grayscale Launches Space and Time (SXT) Trust

Grayscale Launches Space and Time (SXT) Trust

PANews reported on June 25 that according to The Blcok, Grayscale, a digital asset investment platform, launched Grayscale Space and Time Trust on Tuesday, a new investment tool that provides
Space and Time
SXT$0.0825-1.90%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005425+4.81%
MicroVisionChain
SPACE$0.2692-6.03%
Share
PANews2025/06/25 14:08
Share
Coinbase will upgrade all MATIC tokens to POL from October 14th to 17th

Coinbase will upgrade all MATIC tokens to POL from October 14th to 17th

PANews reported on September 13th that Coinbase officially announced that Polygon PoS has upgraded its token from MATIC to POL. Coinbase will convert all Polygon (MATIC) tokens (including staked assets) to the Polygon Ecosystem Token (POL) from October 14th to 17th. During the migration, rewards for staking Polygon (MATIC) will not accrue.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01513+4.99%
Polygon Ecosystem
POL$0.274+0.62%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001982-1.63%
Share
PANews2025/09/13 08:21
Share

Trending News

More

US judge denies Ripple, SEC joint request to reduce $125M penalty

Grayscale Launches Space and Time (SXT) Trust

Coinbase will upgrade all MATIC tokens to POL from October 14th to 17th

WisdomTree launches tokenized private credits on Ethereum and Stellar

Massachusetts Attorney General Charges Prediction Market Kalshi with Violating Sports Betting Laws