Polymarket Set For $10 Billion Valuation As US Relaunch Nears – Report

By: Bitcoinist
2025/09/14 02:00
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.011971-5.59%
Movement
MOVE$0.1321+0.60%

According to the latest reports, crypto-based prediction platform Polymarket is preparing for a new funding round that could see its valuation rise to $10 billion. This move to raise additional capital comes as the company prepares to relaunch in the United States.

On September 3, Polymarket CEO Shayne Coplan revealed on the social media platform X that the prediction site has received the green light from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) to launch in the United States.

Polymarket, which became increasingly popular during the 2024 US presidential election, has been subject to regulatory scrutiny for the majority of this year. However, this approval decision from the CFTC marks the conclusion of investigations into the prediction platform’s activities.

Prediction Platform To At Least Triple Its $1 Billion Valuation

According to a September 12 report by Business Insider, Polymarket is readying for another funding round that could triple its June valuation of $1 billion. Citing unnamed sources, the report stated that at least one investor has offered a term sheet to raise Polymarket’s valuation to as high as $10 billion. 

The crypto-based prediction marketplace reached “Unicorn” status and a $1 billion valuation in June after completing a $200 million funding round. Multiple reports revealed that the company’s last capital raise was led by Peter Thiel’s Founders Fund—famous for its early backing of startups like OpenAI, Paxos, and Palantir.

A separate report revealed that Polymarket has considered an offer that would see its company grow to as high as $9 billion. This report also claimed that the company’s major competitor, Kalshi, is closing in on a $5 billion valuation in a new funding round.

While activity on Polymarket seems to hover around $1 billion after a $2.5 billion peak in November 2024, there are high hopes for the prediction market site upon its return to the US. However, the company still faces some restrictions in other countries, including Singapore, France, Thailand, and so on.

Polymarket And Chainlink Build New Partnership

In a press release on Friday, Chainlink disclosed its partnership with Polymarket to integrate its oracle network into the prediction platform’s resolution process. The blockchain network claims that this collaboration will improve the accuracy and speed of Polymarket’s market resolutions.

Sergey Nazarov, Chainlink co-founder, said: 

Chainlink joins Polymarket’s growing list of strategic partnerships, coming after the prediction platform’s collaboration with Elon Musk’s X to launch an integrated product that offers data-driven insights and recommendations to users.

Polymarket

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

US SEC Delays Decision on 21Shares Spot Polkadot ETF

US SEC Delays Decision on 21Shares Spot Polkadot ETF

PANews reported on June 24 that documents showed that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ( SEC ) announced the postponement of the approval decision on the 21Shares spot Polkadot
Union
U$0.0112-0.53%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0894-0.77%
Share
PANews2025/06/24 23:52
Share
ECB President Lagarde: EU lawmakers should pave the way for digital euro

ECB President Lagarde: EU lawmakers should pave the way for digital euro

PANews reported on June 23 that European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde once again called on European lawmakers on Monday to pass legislation to pave the way for the launch
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0894-0.77%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.07205+0.08%
Share
PANews2025/06/23 21:25
Share
Trading time: ETH/BTC hits a nearly five-year low, Bitcoin may continue to dominate the market

Trading time: ETH/BTC hits a nearly five-year low, Bitcoin may continue to dominate the market

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
Bitcoin
BTC$115,896.7-0.10%
MAY
MAY$0.04644+5.06%
Ethereum
ETH$4,655.76+0.44%
Share
PANews2025/03/13 14:50
Share

Trending News

More

US SEC Delays Decision on 21Shares Spot Polkadot ETF

ECB President Lagarde: EU lawmakers should pave the way for digital euro

Trading time: ETH/BTC hits a nearly five-year low, Bitcoin may continue to dominate the market

The BlockchainFX Presale Has Surged Past $7m And Could Be Primed For Another Price Jump

Dikkat: Piyasaya Sürülecek Yeni Stablecoin Hakkında Tartışmaya Neden Olan Detay Ortaya Çıktı!