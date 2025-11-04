Polymarket surge: October volume ATHs behind POLY airdrop rumors

Polymarket surge in October coincided with a POLY token airdrop announcement, U.S. re-entry plans and reports of a potential $15B valuation that together drove a sharp uptick in users and turnover.
The POLY token announcement and airdrop were cited as a key trigger. October activity pushed monthly figures to roughly 477,000 active traders and more than $3 billion traded, according to reporting on the Crypto.news article.
Plans to re-enter the U.S. market amplified publicity and onboarding, attracting retail and professional flows that buoyed new market creation.
Incentives from airdrops often encourage liquidity providers to seed markets; that appears to have elevated depth and narrowed spreads temporarily. Institutional market makers may still wait for regulatory clarity before committing long-term capital.
Press coverage linked the spike to fundraising chatter valuing Polymarket at as much as $15B, which can alter risk-return calculations for liquidity providers and VCs.
Note: Valuation estimates and short-term volume spikes should be treated as preliminary until confirmed by filings or audited data.
Kalshi reported roughly $4.4 billion in October trading activity, offering a regulated benchmark for event-driven platforms and fresh VC interest, per industry reporting and market commentary.
In brief, sustained user retention and regulatory progress on U.S. re-entry will determine whether October’s momentum converts to a lasting increase in platform value and a higher realised funding valuation.