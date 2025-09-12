Polymarket taps Chainlink for real-time market resolution

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/12 23:54
Polymarket has launched a new integration with Chainlink that upgrades how its prediction markets are priced and settled, according to a Sept. 12 statement shared with CryptoSlate.

The rollout connects Chainlink’s oracle infrastructure to Polymarket’s platform on Polygon mainnet, giving traders access to faster, tamper-resistant data feeds and automated settlement tools.

The system pairs Chainlink Data Streams, which deliver low-latency, timestamped market prices, with Chainlink Automation, which executes on-chain resolution at predetermined times.

Together, the two features remove delays in verifying market outcomes and reduce the possibility of disputes.

For users, this means price-based markets, such as Bitcoin or Ethereum forecasts, can close and settle almost instantly once conditions are met.

Chainlink co-founder Sergey Nazarov said the integration turns speculative predictions into “reliable, real-time signals the world can trust,” highlighting the push to make markets depend on verifiable cryptographic truth rather than subjective decision-making.

Addressing governance challenges

The shift toward Chainlink’s oracle framework comes at a time when Polymarket faces mounting scrutiny over governance.

Polymarket has been criticized for its reliance on UMA’s optimistic oracle, where users can contest outcomes by staking bonds. While designed as a check-and-balance model, that model has been accused of leaving markets open to manipulation by larger stakeholders.

Past controversies, including disputes over a Trump-related market, exposed how easily resolutions could be overturned. Such incidents raised questions about fairness and transparency, and fueled calls for a more objective settlement process.

By adopting Chainlink’s deterministic oracle network, Polymarket seeks to address those concerns with cryptographic guarantees rather than community arbitration.

Looking forward, the partnership could expand beyond straightforward price predictions. Polymarket and Chainlink are exploring how to apply the same infrastructure to markets where outcomes are less clear-cut and historically resolved through social voting.

If successful, that shift could lower the risk of bias and help prediction markets evolve into more credible tools for gauging real-world sentiment.

Source: https://cryptoslate.com/polymarket-just-made-bitcoin-bets-settle-instantly-with-chainlink-upgrade/

Source: https://cryptoslate.com/polymarket-just-made-bitcoin-bets-settle-instantly-with-chainlink-upgrade/
