Polymarket Taps Chainlink to Deliver Real-Time Crypto Price Resolution

TLDR :

Polymarket now uses Chainlink Data Streams and Automation for near-instant settlement of asset pricing markets on Polygon.

The partnership reduces resolution delays, improving user experience and cutting dependence on manual or social resolutions.

Chainlink’s infrastructure secures nearly $100B in DeFi value and supports hundreds of protocols with trusted data.

Polymarket plans to expand the integration to support subjective markets with verifiable, decentralized data resolution.

Prediction markets just got a speed boost. Polymarket, known for onchain betting on real-world events, is rolling out near-instant market resolutions with Chainlink. The collaboration introduces faster, tamper-resistant results for asset pricing markets.

Users can now trade with more confidence as outcomes settle within minutes. The integration is already live and marks a new phase for crypto-powered prediction platforms.

Polymarket Integrates Chainlink for Faster Crypto Price Resolutions

According to a press release shared by Chainlink, Polymarket has fully integrated Chainlink Data Streams and Automation. This combination delivers low-latency, verifiable price data and automates the settlement process onchain.

The upgrade launches on Polygon mainnet, opening the door to hundreds of crypto trading pairs already supported by Chainlink’s oracle network. Polymarket users can now create markets that resolve quickly and reliably without waiting for manual input.

Chainlink Co-Founder Sergey Nazarov said the integration makes prediction markets more reliable by removing delays and trust issues in settlement. By using decentralized oracles, outcomes are determined based on tamper-proof data, creating a fairer trading environment for users.

Polymarket has been expanding aggressively. After acquiring QCEX, a CFTC-licensed exchange, the platform is preparing for a wider return to the U.S. market. This partnership strengthens its infrastructure for a global user base.

Secure, Automated Settlement Comes to Polygon

Chainlink’s oracle network already secures nearly $100 billion in DeFi total value. By bringing its proven data infrastructure to Polymarket, Chainlink ensures market resolutions are not just fast but verifiable onchain.

The automation layer also cuts the risk of disputes since settlement happens based on predetermined conditions. This provides traders with more confidence when locking in positions.

Polymarket’s integration hints at future use cases beyond asset pricing. The company is exploring ways to settle subjective markets, such as political outcomes, with minimal reliance on social voting.

This development could reshape how information markets function, turning them into trusted, near real-time indicators for traders worldwide.

The post Polymarket Taps Chainlink to Deliver Real-Time Crypto Price Resolution appeared first on Blockonomi.