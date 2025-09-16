Polymarket's latest financing includes "other warrants," which may hint at the possibility of its token issuance.

Coinbase Is Considering Launching a Token for Ethereum Network Base

Coinbase said Monday that it is "exploring" a token launch for Base, its Ethereum layer-2 network, following years of saying that it wasn't actively considering the prospect. During a presentation at Monday's livestreamed Basecamp event in Stowe, Vermont, Coinbase Head of Base Jesse Pollak confirmed that potential token plans are in the works. "Base is beginning to explore a network token," the network's official account posted to X afterwards. "We're in the early phases of exploration, and don't have any specifics to share around timing, design, or governance. We're committed to bringing the community along with us, and building in the open." "Yes, Base is exploring a network token, but has no definitive plans," the official Coinbase account added. "We're exploring how a network token could help us accelerate our joint mission." Decrypt has reached out to Coinbase for comment. Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong told Decrypt in late 2023 that the San Francisco-based exchange was "not planning to make any token" for Base. At the time, he said Coinbase was "very happy" with Base's first few months of growth. His comments appeared to conflict with those from Coinbase Chief Legal Officer Paul Grewal, who told Decrypt months prior that "a token could be viable at some point in the future," and that it was "not something we've ruled out entirely." Luke Youngblood, founder of decentralized lending app Moonwell, told Decrypt that it was his first time visiting Stowe, known for its outdoor recreation and colorful fall foliage. He attended Base's annual event last year in Idlewild, California, too. "I woke up this morning and walked outside. It was the most beautiful sunrise I've ever seen before," he told Decrypt. "It seems like an idyllic place." ﻿ Youngblood, a former Coinbase employee, said that he was "totally surprised" to learn the firm is exploring…