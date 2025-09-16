Polymarket’s US expansion and SEC filing fuel token launch rumors

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/16 22:54
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01401+3.54%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017258-0.79%
Wink
LIKE$0.010094-0.14%
Fuel
FUEL$0.00608-0.97%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.06925+9.38%

Crypto prediction platform Polymarket has become the subject of a token launch speculation after its parent company Blockratize’s latest filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

In the document, the company disclosed that it had sought to raise $257 million, of which $135 million was sold. The firm still has about $122 million of its offering left.

According to the firm, investors were offered “other warrants” as part of these fundraising terms. While such instruments can cover a wide range of rights, they are frequently associated with tokens that grant holders future claims.

That detail has prompted observers to draw comparisons with dYdX, which used a similar structure before its token debut.

Polymarket itself has not confirmed plans for a token, but including these rights suggests management is at least considering mechanisms that could later support a public launch.

Notably, this development arrived as Polymarket sought new funding that could value the company at up to $10 billion.

The firm has yet to respond to CryptoSlate’s request for comment as of press time.

US market expansion

At the same time, Polymarket is stepping deeper into the US market by branching beyond crypto-native wagers.

The firm has partnered with Stocktwits, a social platform widely used by American retail investors, to introduce prediction markets tied to corporate earnings.

The new feature embeds Polymarket’s markets directly into Stocktwits ticker pages, where users will see probabilities update throughout the earnings cycle.

The rollout, set to begin in September 2025, will cover a selection of public companies and extend to features such as “mention markets” that track keywords on earnings calls.

Matthew Modabber, Chief Marketing Officer at Polymarket, said:

Polymarket’s return to the US market follows a favorable position from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). Earlier this month, the CFTC announced it would not pursue enforcement actions for certain recordkeeping and reporting obligations tied to event contracts.

Mentioned in this article

Source: https://cryptoslate.com/polymarket-token-launch-rumors-stoked-by-sec-filing-hinting-at-token-rights/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.19)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.19)

What happened in the past 24 hours? Take a look at the picture review of "Ai&Meme Daily"! ?6/19 Update: The Palestinian-Israeli conflict escalated, the market collectively pulled back, and the
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1381+1.24%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002647+3.19%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00004666+0.21%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 10:07
Share
Solana Price Prediction: 6.82 Million $SOL Scooped Up by Wall Street – Can Solana Hit $1,000 This Year?

Solana Price Prediction: 6.82 Million $SOL Scooped Up by Wall Street – Can Solana Hit $1,000 This Year?

Solana price prediction has assessed momentum after $198M in inflows and FORD’s $1.58B purchase, plus Pantera’s $1.1B stake. Price has traded in a rising channel, testing $270–$300; RSI mid-60s, MACD positive. Base case has remained $500–$600 for 2025; $1,000 has looked unlikely.
Solana
SOL$238.64+2.01%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/17 02:44
Share
CryptoPunks changes ownership again, with Ribbit Capital as the financial backer behind the scenes. Can it usher in new development opportunities?

CryptoPunks changes ownership again, with Ribbit Capital as the financial backer behind the scenes. Can it usher in new development opportunities?

Cryptopunks need a permanent home to pass on.
Share
PANews2025/05/14 18:14
Share

Trending News

More

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.19)

Solana Price Prediction: 6.82 Million $SOL Scooped Up by Wall Street – Can Solana Hit $1,000 This Year?

CryptoPunks changes ownership again, with Ribbit Capital as the financial backer behind the scenes. Can it usher in new development opportunities?

Eric Trump Announces American Bitcoin Launch, Lauds BTC As 'Modern-Day Gold'

Santander’s Openbank launches crypto trading in Germany, eyes Spain