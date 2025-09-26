The post POP Culture Expands Bitcoin Holdings for $100M Fund Launch appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: POP Culture plans to boost its Bitcoin treasury. Aiming to accumulate 1,000 BTC for fund launch. $33 million already spent on 300 BTC purchase. Nasdaq-listed POP Culture announced plans to expand its Bitcoin treasury to 1,000 BTC, leveraging a $100 million Crypto Pop Fund, following a recent $33 million purchase of 300 Bitcoins. This move signals increased corporate Bitcoin adoption, potentially impacting market dynamics and investor perception of digital assets as viable treasury reserves. POP Culture’s $33M Bitcoin Allocation: Path to 1,000 BTC POP Culture’s strategic move to bolster its Bitcoin treasury sets the stage for establishing its $100 million Crypto Pop Fund. The company bought 300 BTC for $33 million, highlighting the first step in this plan. The fund aims to strengthen the firm’s digital asset strategy. This expansion marks a significant commitment to digital asset financing. Such moves underscore the increasing role Bitcoin plays as a key asset in corporate treasury management. The target of 1,000 BTC demonstrates an assertive stance towards cryptocurrency investment. Jane Zhang, CEO, POP Culture, “Pop Culture Inc. has acquired 300 Bitcoin for an aggregate purchase price of $33 million as part of its treasury management and the launch of the Crypto Pop Fund.” SEC EDGAR 8-K Filings. Market observers have largely welcomed this initiative, noting its potential to inspire similar strategies among other public companies. While no direct quotes from prominent figures have surfaced, the sentiment aligns with a growing acceptance of Bitcoin within corporate financial planning. Bitcoin Market Context Amid Major Corporate Investments Did you know?MicroStrategy and Tesla’s significant Bitcoin acquisitions in 2020-2021 led to enhanced market optimism and inspired other corporate investments, illustrating the transformative impact of such strategic decisions. According to CoinMarketCap, Bitcoin (BTC) currently trades at $109,470.96 with a market cap of $2.18 trillion. Bitcoin holds a… The post POP Culture Expands Bitcoin Holdings for $100M Fund Launch appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: POP Culture plans to boost its Bitcoin treasury. Aiming to accumulate 1,000 BTC for fund launch. $33 million already spent on 300 BTC purchase. Nasdaq-listed POP Culture announced plans to expand its Bitcoin treasury to 1,000 BTC, leveraging a $100 million Crypto Pop Fund, following a recent $33 million purchase of 300 Bitcoins. This move signals increased corporate Bitcoin adoption, potentially impacting market dynamics and investor perception of digital assets as viable treasury reserves. POP Culture’s $33M Bitcoin Allocation: Path to 1,000 BTC POP Culture’s strategic move to bolster its Bitcoin treasury sets the stage for establishing its $100 million Crypto Pop Fund. The company bought 300 BTC for $33 million, highlighting the first step in this plan. The fund aims to strengthen the firm’s digital asset strategy. This expansion marks a significant commitment to digital asset financing. Such moves underscore the increasing role Bitcoin plays as a key asset in corporate treasury management. The target of 1,000 BTC demonstrates an assertive stance towards cryptocurrency investment. Jane Zhang, CEO, POP Culture, “Pop Culture Inc. has acquired 300 Bitcoin for an aggregate purchase price of $33 million as part of its treasury management and the launch of the Crypto Pop Fund.” SEC EDGAR 8-K Filings. Market observers have largely welcomed this initiative, noting its potential to inspire similar strategies among other public companies. While no direct quotes from prominent figures have surfaced, the sentiment aligns with a growing acceptance of Bitcoin within corporate financial planning. Bitcoin Market Context Amid Major Corporate Investments Did you know?MicroStrategy and Tesla’s significant Bitcoin acquisitions in 2020-2021 led to enhanced market optimism and inspired other corporate investments, illustrating the transformative impact of such strategic decisions. According to CoinMarketCap, Bitcoin (BTC) currently trades at $109,470.96 with a market cap of $2.18 trillion. Bitcoin holds a…

POP Culture Expands Bitcoin Holdings for $100M Fund Launch

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26 08:14
Zypher Network
POP$0.009814+9.05%
FUND
FUND$0.02299-7.92%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01693-1.32%
Boost
BOOST$0.11887+14.46%
1
1$0.009705-32.90%
Key Points:
  • POP Culture plans to boost its Bitcoin treasury.
  • Aiming to accumulate 1,000 BTC for fund launch.
  • $33 million already spent on 300 BTC purchase.

Nasdaq-listed POP Culture announced plans to expand its Bitcoin treasury to 1,000 BTC, leveraging a $100 million Crypto Pop Fund, following a recent $33 million purchase of 300 Bitcoins.

This move signals increased corporate Bitcoin adoption, potentially impacting market dynamics and investor perception of digital assets as viable treasury reserves.

POP Culture’s $33M Bitcoin Allocation: Path to 1,000 BTC

POP Culture’s strategic move to bolster its Bitcoin treasury sets the stage for establishing its $100 million Crypto Pop Fund. The company bought 300 BTC for $33 million, highlighting the first step in this plan. The fund aims to strengthen the firm’s digital asset strategy.

This expansion marks a significant commitment to digital asset financing. Such moves underscore the increasing role Bitcoin plays as a key asset in corporate treasury management. The target of 1,000 BTC demonstrates an assertive stance towards cryptocurrency investment.

Market observers have largely welcomed this initiative, noting its potential to inspire similar strategies among other public companies. While no direct quotes from prominent figures have surfaced, the sentiment aligns with a growing acceptance of Bitcoin within corporate financial planning.

Bitcoin Market Context Amid Major Corporate Investments

Did you know?
MicroStrategy and Tesla’s significant Bitcoin acquisitions in 2020-2021 led to enhanced market optimism and inspired other corporate investments, illustrating the transformative impact of such strategic decisions.

According to CoinMarketCap, Bitcoin (BTC) currently trades at $109,470.96 with a market cap of $2.18 trillion. Bitcoin holds a market dominance of 58.23%. However, it experienced a 3.62% decrease in the past 24 hours. Over 19,926,143 BTC are currently in circulation out of the 21 million maximum supply.

Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 21:19 UTC on September 25, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

The Coincu research team notes that such developments could shift financial landscapes, bringing Bitcoin further into mainstream consciousness. Increased corporate participation might prompt regulatory discussions and drive technological advancements in safeguarding digital assets.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Source: https://coincu.com/bitcoin/pop-culture-bitcoin-fund-expansion/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

The chairman of the U.S. SEC responded to the conflict of interest in the crypto industry and stressed that law enforcement will be carried out in accordance with the law

The chairman of the U.S. SEC responded to the conflict of interest in the crypto industry and stressed that law enforcement will be carried out in accordance with the law

PANews reported on September 26th that, according to The Block , US SEC Chairman Paul Atkins stated at a Georgetown University conference that the SEC will investigate and enforce the law regarding conflicts of interest in the crypto industry. Atkins stated that if conflicts of interest are discovered, standards will be established and they will be investigated and dealt with. Regarding the Trump family's crypto project, World Liberty Financial ( WLF ), and related transactions, Atkins stated that he could not comment on specific companies or products, but emphasized that the SEC has a responsibility to act in accordance with existing regulations. Furthermore, Atkins has promoted the "Innovation Exemption" and " Project Crypto " to improve digital asset regulation.
Union
U$0.010425-2.48%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.04638-12.00%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.512-1.72%
Share
PANews2025/09/26 08:36
Share
Tether mints 1 billion USDT on Ethereum – Details behind this move

Tether mints 1 billion USDT on Ethereum – Details behind this move

What prompted Tether to proceed with this move, and why did they choose Ethereum for the USDT mint?
1
1$0.009738-32.66%
Movement
MOVE$0.1102-4.67%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003233+2.99%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/26 08:00
Share
Analysis: The early morning surge in XPL contract prices on Aster was due to the removal of the mark price cap.

Analysis: The early morning surge in XPL contract prices on Aster was due to the removal of the mark price cap.

PANews reported on September 26 that according to Guthix analysis, Aster Exchange hard-coded the XPL contract index price to $1 and set the mark price cap at $1.22. After the price cap was removed, the XPL price instantly soared to $4, while prices on other platforms remained stable. Previously, the official said that the incident was due to serious negligence of the exchange operator, not a security vulnerability or attack. A comprehensive review has been launched and compensation has been promised to affected users. User funds are safe.
Plasma
XPL$1.161+480.50%
Aster
ASTER$1.8087-21.43%
Capverse
CAP$0.11136-3.87%
Share
PANews2025/09/26 08:09
Share

Trending News

More

The chairman of the U.S. SEC responded to the conflict of interest in the crypto industry and stressed that law enforcement will be carried out in accordance with the law

Tether mints 1 billion USDT on Ethereum – Details behind this move

Analysis: The early morning surge in XPL contract prices on Aster was due to the removal of the mark price cap.

OpenAI releases GDPval to assess AI's economic value task performance

Urgent Clarity: SEC Targets Crypto Conflicts of Interest with New Rules