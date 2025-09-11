POP Culture Group buys $33 million in Bitcoin, plans to expand into ‘entertainment’-related crypto treasury holdings

By: Coinstats
2025/09/11 04:24
Zypher Network
POP$0.00764+664.00%
FUND
FUND$0.018--%

The firm is building a “diversified cryptocurrency fund pool" including tokens related to "the Web3 pan-entertainment track."

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Cardano, XRP, Solana tumble as Neo Pepe Coin aims to extend major gains this week

Cardano, XRP, Solana tumble as Neo Pepe Coin aims to extend major gains this week

Solana, Cardano, and XRP tumble as market turmoil drives major altcoins to critical support levels. #partnercontent
XRP
XRP$2.981+1.16%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02765+0.39%
Major
MAJOR$0.16089-0.13%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/20 01:47
Share
Bitcoin's 30-day correlation with gold flips negative at -0.53

Bitcoin's 30-day correlation with gold flips negative at -0.53

Bitcoin has finally cut the cord. The short-term correlation between Bitcoin and gold has now gone negative, sitting at -0.53 over 30 days, according to Glassnode. It’s a clean break. On the longer timeframe, the 365-day correlation still shows a weak positive link at 0.65, but that short-term shift is loud. It means the two […]
Chainlink
LINK$23.58+2.16%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00627-1.72%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/11 04:28
Share
South African Altvest seeks $210 M in Bitcoin Treasury

South African Altvest seeks $210 M in Bitcoin Treasury

Altvest SA plans a 200M+ Bitcoin treasury. The relocation provides controlled crypto access through equity shares. Altvest Capital Ltd, a South African financial firm, has also made an announcement that it intends to raise 210 million dollars to invest in Bitcoin and establish a crypto treasury reserve.  The firm aims at rebranding into Africa Bitcoin […] The post South African Altvest seeks $210 M in Bitcoin Treasury appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
MemeCore
M$1.98401+0.76%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01997+4.71%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/11 05:00
Share

Trending News

More

Cardano, XRP, Solana tumble as Neo Pepe Coin aims to extend major gains this week

Bitcoin's 30-day correlation with gold flips negative at -0.53

South African Altvest seeks $210 M in Bitcoin Treasury

Cardano News & The Hottest Altcoins To Buy In September For The Highest Returns

OpenAI signed a $300 billion, five-year cloud deal with Oracle starting in 2027