POP Culture Group (CPOP) Makes a $33M Bitcoin Investment to Power Web3 Entertainment

By: Coincentral
2025/09/11 04:58
Bitcoin
BTC$113,906.96+2.23%
Zypher Network
POP$0.00764+664.00%
Ethereum
ETH$4,354.21+1.08%

TLDR

  • POP Culture invests $33M in Bitcoin, fueling its Web3 entertainment pivot
  • CPOP acquires 300 BTC to power blockchain-driven entertainment platform
  • China’s POP Culture bets big on Bitcoin for Web3 creative ecosystems
  • $33M Bitcoin buy marks CPOP’s entry into crypto-powered entertainment
  • POP Culture shifts to Web3 with $33M Bitcoin reserve and ETH plans

POP Culture Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: CPOP) has finalized a $33 million Bitcoin acquisition, marking its official entry into digital asset investments. The company aims to create a diversified cryptocurrency fund focused on powering Web3-driven entertainment platforms. With this move, the China-based firm sets a clear direction toward integrating blockchain assets with entertainment ecosystems.

Bitcoin Purchase Marks Strategic Web3 Expansion

POP Culture Group completed the purchase of 300 BTC, worth approximately $33 million, to form the base of its new crypto strategy. This move aligns with its vision to transition from traditional entertainment to a digital-first, blockchain-powered model. By adding Bitcoin to its balance sheet, the company sets the tone for broader asset diversification.

The investment highlights the company’s commitment to long-term innovation across entertainment and blockchain verticals. It also signals an operational shift toward building a sustainable financial backbone using decentralized assets. The reserve adds to the growing trend of digital integration by entertainment companies seeking future-ready infrastructure.

The firm expects this reserve to support a larger ecosystem linking content creators, platforms, and users through blockchain utility. It plans to explore tokenization models that align with its creative and corporate strategies. The adoption of Bitcoin reflects the company’s focus on assets known for market liquidity and brand trust.

Ethereum Will Support Broader Asset Flexibility

The fund will include Ethereum (ETH) to provide structural flexibility for smart contracts and token-based platforms. Ethereum’s presence allows the company to support decentralized entertainment protocols and creator-led monetization tools. This enhances the ecosystem’s ability to handle interactive content, NFTs, and real-time artist engagement.

Ethereum’s smart contract utility aligns well with POP Culture’s vision to scale across digital platforms. Its programmable architecture can back music licensing, ticketing, and artist royalties with transparent, on-chain mechanisms. It opens opportunities for decentralized governance in entertainment projects backed by token holders.

The company can tap into Web3 infrastructure while supporting interoperability across various blockchains. This interoperability increases the efficiency of deploying decentralized applications for short films, live shows, and metaverse events. These capabilities further position CPOP as a tech-forward player in the entertainment industry.

BOT Token Will Target Web3 Entertainment Growth

CPOP will also integrate BOT into its crypto fund pool to support high-growth Web3 entertainment projects. The company aims to back emerging tokens that offer utility across pan-entertainment platforms. BOT will likely serve roles in artist management, digital collectibles, or fan engagement tools.

This addition supports the fund’s objective of investing in early-stage projects with strategic value. The firm is open to incubating talent, partnering with creators, and launching token-powered experiences. By doing so, it aims to blend entertainment with digital asset innovation at every operational level.

CPOP plans to evaluate projects based on investment value, strategic alignment, and cultural relevance. The fund will prioritize ventures that fit its Web3 mission while offering scalability and transparency. Through BOT and similar tokens, it targets building a creator economy rooted in blockchain utility.

 

The post POP Culture Group (CPOP) Makes a $33M Bitcoin Investment to Power Web3 Entertainment appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Cardano, XRP, Solana tumble as Neo Pepe Coin aims to extend major gains this week

Cardano, XRP, Solana tumble as Neo Pepe Coin aims to extend major gains this week

Solana, Cardano, and XRP tumble as market turmoil drives major altcoins to critical support levels. #partnercontent
XRP
XRP$2.981+1.16%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02765+0.39%
Major
MAJOR$0.16089-0.13%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/20 01:47
Share
Bitcoin's 30-day correlation with gold flips negative at -0.53

Bitcoin's 30-day correlation with gold flips negative at -0.53

Bitcoin has finally cut the cord. The short-term correlation between Bitcoin and gold has now gone negative, sitting at -0.53 over 30 days, according to Glassnode. It’s a clean break. On the longer timeframe, the 365-day correlation still shows a weak positive link at 0.65, but that short-term shift is loud. It means the two […]
Chainlink
LINK$23.58+2.16%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00627-1.72%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/11 04:28
Share
South African Altvest seeks $210 M in Bitcoin Treasury

South African Altvest seeks $210 M in Bitcoin Treasury

Altvest SA plans a 200M+ Bitcoin treasury. The relocation provides controlled crypto access through equity shares. Altvest Capital Ltd, a South African financial firm, has also made an announcement that it intends to raise 210 million dollars to invest in Bitcoin and establish a crypto treasury reserve.  The firm aims at rebranding into Africa Bitcoin […] The post South African Altvest seeks $210 M in Bitcoin Treasury appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
MemeCore
M$1.98401+0.76%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01997+4.71%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/11 05:00
Share

Trending News

More

Cardano, XRP, Solana tumble as Neo Pepe Coin aims to extend major gains this week

Bitcoin's 30-day correlation with gold flips negative at -0.53

South African Altvest seeks $210 M in Bitcoin Treasury

Cardano News & The Hottest Altcoins To Buy In September For The Highest Returns

OpenAI signed a $300 billion, five-year cloud deal with Oracle starting in 2027