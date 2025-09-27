POP Culture Plans $6M Share Sale for Bitcoin Expansion

Key Points: POP Culture plans a $6 million share sale to expand Bitcoin holdings.

Aiming to boost BTC treasury to 1,000 from current 300.

CEO envisions a Web3-powered entertainment ecosystem.

POP Culture Group announced intentions to sell 5 million Class A shares at Nasdaq to raise $6 million, aiming to expand its Bitcoin treasury from 300 to 1,000 BTC by 2025.

This fundraising strategy aims to boost the company’s crypto holdings, aligning with its goal to create a global Web3 entertainment ecosystem, while impacting market sentiment for digital currencies.

Bitcoin Expansion Mirrors MicroStrategy’s Strategic Moves

The decision to expand POP Culture’s Bitcoin holdings is reminiscent of MicroStrategy’s previously similar approach, which helped affirm Bitcoin as a legitimate asset class within corporate reserves.

According to CoinMarketCap data on September 27, 2025, Bitcoin (BTC) has a market capitalization of formatNumber(2179646777314.06, 2), representing a 57.70% market dominance. Its current price stands at $109,381.96, with a 2.39% increase over the past 24 hours while experiencing a 5.70% decrease over the week. Trading volume plunged by 43.93% from the previous day, indicating recent volatility.

Market Response and Future Outlook

Did you know? Strategic Bitcoin investments by corporations could bolster the asset’s mainstream acceptance.

The Coincu research team points out that such strategic Bitcoin investments by corporations could bolster the asset’s mainstream acceptance. The focus on expanding digital asset portfolios aligns with shifts toward decentralized blockchain systems. These moves may fuel growth within industries, offering resilience against economic fluctuations while strengthening links between entertainment and blockchain technologies.

Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 13:23 UTC on September 27, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

The move reaffirms the firm’s confidence in cryptocurrency as a key asset class. This tactical expansion of Bitcoin holdings aligns with broader corporate ambitions to create a diverse and robust crypto portfolio tied to entertainment sectors. This development reflects a strategic embrace of digital currencies, intending to tap into the transformative potential of blockchain in the field of entertainment.