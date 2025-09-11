Pop Culture stakes $33m in Bitcoin to fuel Web3 entertainment vision

By: Crypto.news
2025/09/11 03:08
Pop Culture’s $33 million treasury move into Bitcoin is the seed capital for a radical plan to transform fan engagement into ownable, tradable digital assets on a global scale. The company aims to weave crypto into content, live events, and artist management.

Summary
  • Pop Culture Group invested $33 million in Bitcoin, acquiring 300 BTC to anchor a new crypto fund.
  • The company plans to expand into Ethereum, BOT, and Web3 entertainment projects tied to music, live events, and artist incubation.
  • The move comes as corporate Bitcoin holdings hit record highs, with firms and institutions now controlling over 7% of total supply.

According to a press release dated September 10, the Nasdaq-listed cultural industry operation enterprise Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd. (CPOP) has completed a $33 million acquisition of Bitcoin (BTC).

The purchase, which includes 300 BTC, serves as the cornerstone asset for a newly established cryptocurrency fund pool. Pop Culture said the strategy extends beyond Bitcoin accumulation, with plans to deploy capital into Ethereum (ETH) and its own native token, BOT, alongside targeted investments in Web3 entertainment.

Building a new entertainment economy on a crypto foundation

While the Bitcoin purchase provides a stable base, Pop Culture’s blueprint involves a more aggressive deployment into specific Web3 initiatives directly tied to its core business. The company’s proposed fund pool targets promising cryptocurrencies within the Web3 pan-entertainment track, a broad category that likely includes fractional ownership platforms for music rights, metaverse concert experiences, and fan engagement tokens.

More concretely, the strategy signals direct investment into high-quality equity projects and artist incubation programs that leverage blockchain for rights management and novel revenue streams, effectively turning the company into a venture studio for crypto-native entertainment.

Pop Culture’s ambitious pivot reflects a much broader institutional march toward Bitcoin adoption. According to data compiled by Bitwise Asset Management, corporate Bitcoin holdings surged dramatically in Q2 2025, with public companies adding a record 159,107 BTC to their balance sheets.

Notably, the race is no longer just for publicly listed companies. States and private institutions are also major participants, with aggregator CoinGecko tracking 115 institutions worldwide that collectively hold a staggering 1.5 million BTC, worth over $171 billion and accounting for 7.14% of the total supply.

