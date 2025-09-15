Pop Mart Founder Wang Ning’s Net Worth Drops $6 Billion As Labubu Demand Cools

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/15 16:45
RealLink
REAL$0.06295-2.40%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00195157-2.48%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08969-10.03%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016992-6.57%
Zypher Network
POP$0.009237+5.86%
LABUBU
LABUBU$0.006311-8.52%
LayerNet
NET$0.00009607-0.07%

Labubu dolls on display at a Pop Mart International Group Ltd. store in Shanghai, China.

Raul Ariano/Bloomberg

Wang Ning, the founder of Chinese toy maker Pop Mart International Group, has seen his net worth plummet by almost $6 billion in less than a month – as the latest edition of the company’s Labubu series of dolls seems to be losing some traction in mainland China.

The 38-year-old chairman and CEO now has a net worth of $21.6 billion largely based on a company stake, according to Forbes estimates. The amount, as massive as it is, is significantly less than the $27.5 billion the young mogul had back in late August. At the time, optimism over Labubu’s growing popularity once made Wang richer than China’s iconic tycoons including Alibaba cofounder Jack Ma. Now, he’s the country’s 14th richest person, while Ma is 7th, according to the Real-Time Billionaires List.

The change in ranks comes as Pop Mart’s Hong Kong-listed shares have fallen more than 20% since the company released on August 28 the Labubu 4.0 series. Retailing for 79 yuan ($11) each, it features 28 of the rabbit-ish plush toys that come in smaller sizes and a variety of colors. The mini Labubus are still being sold at a premium via Chinese e-commerce platforms including Dewu, where merchants resell products from toys to limited edition luxury handbags they have stockpiled earlier.

But the transaction price of the newest Labubus has fallen 14.3% to 150 yuan each after the product’s August release, according to Dewu. The lowered prices across China’s online flea markets have caused investors to worry about demand for the Labubus and the product’s growth outlook, Kenny Ng, a Hong Kong-based securities strategist at Everbright Securities International, says by WeChat.

Further hurting investor sentiment is JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Monday downgrade of the stock to neutral, he says. The investment bank cited reasons including declining popularity of Pop Mart’s products. The company’s shares ended the day 6.4% lower, after plunging as much as 9%.

“Amid the increasing uncertainties, investors chose to sell and take profit first,” Ng says.

A Pop Mart spokesperson attributed Labubu’s declining prices across resale markets to an increase in production. “The company proactively increased product supply to align with the needs of our fans and consumers,” the spokesperson writes in a statement to Forbes. “The fact the product was significantly more accessible and a greater number of individuals successfully purchased one is a relevant factor.”

But the stock may continue to be under pressure for quite some time, Ke Yan, Singapore-based head of research at DZT Research, says by WeChat. He forecasts adjustments in share prices over at least the next six months, as more investors might choose to take profit.

Despite the recent drawback, Pop Mart is still up more than 180% year to date. The company’s growth might slow down in 2026, partly due to the high base effect this year, Jeff Zhang, a Hong Kong-based analyst at research firm Morningstar, says by email. Billionaire Wang has forecasted in August that Pop Mart could “easily” reach 30 billion yuan in sales this year, after it reported sizzling first half results that included a nearly 400% rise in profit thanks to a global frenzy over Labubu.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/ywang/2025/09/15/pop-mart-founder-wang-nings-net-worth-drops-6-billion-as-labubu-demand-cools/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Against the backdrop of increasingly fierce competition in the public chain, Aptos is steadily moving towards its strategic positioning as a “global trading engine” through technological innovation and ecological expansion.
OG
OG$16.021-0.66%
Share
PANews2025/05/01 11:00
Share
KUNGFUVERSE released the first NFT collection KUNGFU BEASTS

KUNGFUVERSE released the first NFT collection KUNGFU BEASTS

Celebrating the legacy and spirit of Kung Fu, the KUNGFUVERSE connects real life experiences with Web3, enabling new ways for you to become your true self.
RealLink
REAL$0.06292-2.38%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00003992+8.62%
NFT
NFT$0.000000442+0.09%
Share
PANews2022/11/17 17:12
Share
Crypto Markets Flash Altseason Signals as Bitcoin Loses Grip on Dominance

Crypto Markets Flash Altseason Signals as Bitcoin Loses Grip on Dominance

TLDR Altcoin Season Index reached 67% in 2025, the highest level this year, with 75% needed to officially signal altcoin season Bitcoin dominance (BTC.D) shows a bear flag breakdown on weekly charts, indicating market share is rotating from Bitcoin to altcoins Only 8 more of the top 100 altcoins need to outperform Bitcoin over 90 [...] The post Crypto Markets Flash Altseason Signals as Bitcoin Loses Grip on Dominance appeared first on CoinCentral.
DAR Open Network
D$0.03461-10.59%
Bitcoin
BTC$114,758.09-1.05%
Moonveil
MORE$0.0889-10.50%
Share
Coincentral2025/09/15 16:51
Share

Trending News

More

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

KUNGFUVERSE released the first NFT collection KUNGFU BEASTS

Crypto Markets Flash Altseason Signals as Bitcoin Loses Grip on Dominance

Blockchain-based satellite telecom is solving the global digital divide | Opinion

Cryptocurrency Market Faces Turbulence Before Fed Rate Decision