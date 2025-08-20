Pop Mart's market value is approaching 400 billion, a record high. The company will soon release a mini version of LABUBU

PANews reported on August 20 that Pop Mart's share price rose nearly 6%, breaking through HK$298 and approaching HK$300. Its market value approached 400 billion, a historical high. CEO Wang Ning said at the performance conference that he hopes to achieve 20 billion yuan in revenue this year, and feels that reaching 30 billion yuan this year will also be quite easy. The company will also release a mini version of LABUBU in the near future. The company expects its net profit margin this year to be around 35%.

