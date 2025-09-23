Pop Social Taps CryptoPay to Redefine Web3 Social Empowerment and Payments

Pop Social, a Web3 SocialFi platform, has partnered with CryptoPay, a crypto exchange and digital asset management firm. The partnership aims to revolutionize the payment and AI-led social empowerment within the Web3 ecosystem. As the official social media announcement shared by Pop Social reveals, the collaboration provides consumers with a rewarding and secure digital experience. Keeping this in view, the development is set to accelerate adoption across the mainstream by combining social connectivity with digital finance.

Pop Social and CryptoPay Collaborate to Drive Social and Payment Experience

In partnership with CryptoPay, Pop Social focuses on offering a remarkable Web3-based social and payment experience. In this respect, CryptoPay enables consumers to pay, swap, and store digital assets. With this collaboration, it is broadening its capabilities, leveraging AI for value sharing and data ownership. Hence, both the platforms are endeavoring to redefine the digital asset experience of the consumers. Simultaneously, the joint effort guarantees that the users enjoy robust social engagement and seamless financial transfers in one place.

Accelerating Web3 Adoption wit1h Seamless Value Creation and Data Ownership

According to Pop Social, partnership empowers communities with the Web3-AI integration. The main objective of this development is to provide the consumers with the complete control over data while also enabling their participation in the exclusive value creation. Additionally, it also pays considerable attention to streamlining decentralized payment experience, while removing the barriers and making Web3 simple and more accessible for common masses.