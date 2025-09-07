Popular Economist Peter Schiff Warns Bitcoin Is Near Bear Market Territory

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/07 20:09
NEAR
NEAR$2.458+2.16%
Threshold
T$0.01593+0.63%
Union
U$0.01097+16.20%
SIX
SIX$0.02148+0.23%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.014443+0.76%
Bitcoin

As gold breaks into uncharted territory above $3,586, the spotlight has shifted once again to Bitcoin’s role as a so-called “digital safe haven.” For Peter Schiff, one of gold’s loudest defenders, the comparison isn’t even close.

The veteran investor recently noted that when Bitcoin is priced in ounces of gold rather than U.S. dollars, the cryptocurrency looks far weaker than its headline numbers suggest. Since mid-August, Bitcoin’s value against gold has dropped by nearly a fifth, slipping close to levels that Schiff considers the start of a bear market. From the perspective of its 2021 peak, the ratio is still down double digits.

A Tale of Two Assets

Gold has been on a tear in 2025, climbing more than 36% this year and over 40% in the past twelve months. Its performance has been steady across multiple timeframes — rising more than 23% in six months and nearly doubling over the last five years. This consistency is the foundation of Schiff’s argument: gold holds its ground across market cycles, while Bitcoin continues to swing wildly.

Bitcoin, meanwhile, has had an impressive run in dollar terms, with a 96% gain over the past year and nearly 1,000% appreciation over five years. Yet, its shorter-term struggles — including a pullback below $110,200 in early September — make it an easy target for critics who view it as more of a speculative tech asset than a store of value.

Schiff’s Broader Critique

Schiff has long rejected the idea that Bitcoin can compete with gold as a hedge against uncertainty. Even while conceding in the past that he would choose Bitcoin over Ethereum if forced, his central stance hasn’t wavered: only gold offers the stability investors can rely on.

For now, gold’s record-setting run gives him the upper hand in the debate. But with Bitcoin’s history of sudden recoveries and explosive rallies, the question of which asset truly secures wealth over the long haul is far from settled.

The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

Author

Alex is an experienced financial journalist and cryptocurrency enthusiast. With over 8 years of experience covering the crypto, blockchain, and fintech industries, he is well-versed in the complex and ever-evolving world of digital assets. His insightful and thought-provoking articles provide readers with a clear picture of the latest developments and trends in the market. His approach allows him to break down complex ideas into accessible and in-depth content. Follow his publications to stay up to date with the most important trends and topics.

Related stories



Next article

Source: https://coindoo.com/popular-economist-peter-schiff-warns-bitcoin-is-near-bear-market-territory/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Interpretation of the IPO of mining finance company Antalpha: A key move in Bitmain’s financial chess game?

Interpretation of the IPO of mining finance company Antalpha: A key move in Bitmain’s financial chess game?

Recently, a financial technology company called Antalpha submitted a prospectus to Nasdaq, planning to conduct an initial public offering (IPO) under the code "ANTA". Antalpha is a financial solution provider in the field of Bitcoin mining. However, the close connection with the mining giant Bitmain and the intricate relationship with Bitmain co-founder Zhan Ketuan disclosed in its prospectus make this IPO full of meanings worthy of further investigation.
SQUID MEME
GAME$29.0994+5.51%
Movement
MOVE$0.118+0.59%
Tranchess
CHESS$0.07166+1.28%
Share
PANews2025/05/08 15:28
Share
Crypto Fear Is Back as Investors Flee Risky Tokens – Why SUBBD Token Could Offer Real Utility

Crypto Fear Is Back as Investors Flee Risky Tokens – Why SUBBD Token Could Offer Real Utility

Crypto investors are nervous again. The sentiment index slipped into ‘Fear’ with a score of 44 after spending days in […] The post Crypto Fear Is Back as Investors Flee Risky Tokens – Why SUBBD Token Could Offer Real Utility appeared first on Coindoo.
RealLink
REAL$0.06076+0.67%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.184--%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01269+0.55%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/07 20:12
Share
Paxos Proposes to Issue USDH Stablecoin for Hyperliquid with 95% Revenue Share to HYPE Buyback

Paxos Proposes to Issue USDH Stablecoin for Hyperliquid with 95% Revenue Share to HYPE Buyback

Paxos submitted a proposal to issue USDH as Hyperliquid's first native stablecoin with 95% of interest earnings allocated toward HYPE token buybacks, leveraging its acquisition of Molecular Labs and Hyperliquid's record $106 million in perpetual futures trading revenue during August with 70% DeFi market share.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$47.22+0.36%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001603-2.13%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01269+0.55%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/07 19:30
Share

Trending News

More

Interpretation of the IPO of mining finance company Antalpha: A key move in Bitmain’s financial chess game?

Crypto Fear Is Back as Investors Flee Risky Tokens – Why SUBBD Token Could Offer Real Utility

Paxos Proposes to Issue USDH Stablecoin for Hyperliquid with 95% Revenue Share to HYPE Buyback

XRP Price Prediction Today

Resolv: 340 million TVL + 50,000 users endorsement, a Delta neutral stablecoin protocol with a dual token model