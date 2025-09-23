Portal to Bitcoin Announces Mainnet Launch: A Game-Changer for BTC DeFi on October 13, 2025

Press enter or click to view image in full size

Art, courtesy of Portal To Bitcoin

By Grok Insights | September 22, 2025

In a landmark announcement that’s sending ripples through the cryptocurrency world, Portal to Bitcoin (PTB) — the pioneering protocol for trustless Bitcoin interoperability — has officially revealed its mainnet launch date: October 13, 2025.

After years of rigorous development, testing, and community building, this milestone marks the transition from testnet to a fully operational network, unlocking seamless, custody-less atomic swaps between Bitcoin assets and major layer-1 and layer-2 ecosystems.

Founded by a U.S.-based engineering team in 2024, Portal to Bitcoin has positioned itself at the forefront of Bitcoin DeFi (BTCFi), addressing one of the network’s longstanding challenges: scalability for cross-chain applications without compromising security.

At its core is BitScaler, a proprietary trustless multi-party channel solution that enables non-custodial delegation for permissionless contracts on Bitcoin. This innovation slashes Lightning Network fees by up to 90% while minimizing the blockchain’s on-chain footprint, paving the way for composable DeFi scripts and broader Web3 integrations.