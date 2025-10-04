ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Blue Chip Blitz
TLDRs; Posco International opened a $67M EV motor core plant in Brzeg, Poland, to meet Europe’s surging EV demand. The facility will produce 1.2 million motor cores annually, beginning full-scale production in December 2025. The expansion strengthens Posco’s three-continent EV supply chain as it targets a 10% global market share by 2030. The move aligns [...] The post Posco Bets on Europe’s EV Boom, Launches Motor Core Facility appeared first on CoinCentral.TLDRs; Posco International opened a $67M EV motor core plant in Brzeg, Poland, to meet Europe’s surging EV demand. The facility will produce 1.2 million motor cores annually, beginning full-scale production in December 2025. The expansion strengthens Posco’s three-continent EV supply chain as it targets a 10% global market share by 2030. The move aligns [...] The post Posco Bets on Europe’s EV Boom, Launches Motor Core Facility appeared first on CoinCentral.

Posco Bets on Europe’s EV Boom, Launches Motor Core Facility

By: Coincentral
2025/10/04 16:49
Boom
BOOM$0.018738-11.58%
Core DAO
CORE$0.2011-7.11%
Movement
MOVE$0.05248-15.72%

TLDRs;

  • Posco International opened a $67M EV motor core plant in Brzeg, Poland, to meet Europe’s surging EV demand.
  • The facility will produce 1.2 million motor cores annually, beginning full-scale production in December 2025.
  • The expansion strengthens Posco’s three-continent EV supply chain as it targets a 10% global market share by 2030.
  • The move aligns with Europe’s 2035 gas car ban and positions Posco amid intensifying EV competition led by BYD and Tesla.

Posco International, a key trading and manufacturing arm of South Korea’s Posco Group, has launched a new electric vehicle (EV) motor core plant in Brzeg, Poland, reinforcing its presence in the rapidly growing European EV market.

The $67.1 million (₩94.1 billion) facility spans 100,000 square meters and represents one of Posco’s most ambitious European investments yet. The plant, which held its official completion ceremony earlier this week, will begin pilot production in October and move to full-scale manufacturing in December, with an annual output capacity of 1.2 million motor cores.

CEO Lee Kye-in attended the opening ceremony alongside Opole province governor Monika Jurek, emphasizing the plant’s strategic role in positioning Posco as a leader in Europe’s EV component supply chain.

Part of a “Three-Continent” EV Supply Chain

The Poland plant adds a critical piece to Posco International’s “three-continent production belt,” joining existing operations in South Korea, Mexico, and India.

With facilities in Pohang and Cheonan already producing 2.5 million motor cores annually, Mexico contributing 3.5 million, and India adding 300,000, the company aims to achieve a global production capacity of 7.5 million units by 2030.

This global reach is part of Posco’s broader ambition to capture 10% of the worldwide EV motor core market by the end of the decade. The company projects its motor core sales will triple from ₩450 billion ($320 million) in 2025 to ₩1.5 trillion ($1.06 billion) by 2030.

Europe Emerges as EV Battleground

Posco’s expansion into Europe comes amid intensifying competition between global EV makers. The continent is emerging as a key battleground between Chinese automaker BYD and U.S. giant Tesla, according to data from JATO Dynamics.

BYD’s European sales surged 359% year-over-year in April, overtaking Tesla’s volumes for the first time ,  a “watershed moment” for Europe’s EV industry, analysts said.

Despite the EU’s punitive tariffs on China-made electric vehicles, as high as 35% for some models,  BYD continues to gain market share by localizing production and diversifying its lineup. The firm’s dominance underscores Europe’s growing appetite for affordable EVs, even as Tesla faces setbacks, including regional protests and falling sales.

Against this backdrop, Posco International’s Poland facility positions the Korean firm to become a reliable local supplier of critical EV components, reducing Europe’s dependence on imports from China and bolstering the continent’s efforts to secure a sustainable electric mobility ecosystem.

Aligning with Europe’s 2035 Gas Car Ban

The new plant also aligns with the European Union’s planned 2035 ban on the sale of new internal combustion engine vehicles, a policy driving unprecedented investment in EV manufacturing infrastructure.

Automakers across the region are racing to localize their supply chains to comply with the new environmental regulations and meet surging consumer demand for electric alternatives.

As the global EV market becomes more competitive, Posco’s timing couldn’t be better. With Europe’s electric car registrations up by nearly 30% year-over-year, the region offers immense growth potential for suppliers capable of delivering high-performance, cost-efficient components at scale.

The post Posco Bets on Europe’s EV Boom, Launches Motor Core Facility appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next?

Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next?

The post Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. With the Federal Reserve’s forthcoming decision on interest rates causing speculation, Bitcoin‘s value remains stable at $115,400. China’s surprising maneuvers in the financial landscape have shifted expected market trends, prompting deeper examination by investors into analysts’ past evaluations regarding rate reductions. Continue Reading:Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next? Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/will-bitcoin-soar-or-stumble-next
COM
COM$0.004952-4.29%
LayerNet
NET$0.00000205-6.81%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:09
Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden

Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden

Forward Industries gooit het roer om met een flinke financiële zet: het bedrijf lanceert een zogeheten “At The Market” aandelenprogramma van maar liefst $4 miljard. Het programma geeft het bedrijf flexibiliteit om op elk gewenst moment aandelen te verkopen, wat vooral handig is voor het uitbreiden van hun Solana treasury... Het bericht Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Meteora
MET$0.1688-3.48%
MANTRA
OM$0.09203-4.99%
OP
OP$0.3581-5.68%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 01:31
OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

PANews reported on September 17th that on-chain sleuth ZachXBT tweeted that OpenVPP ( $OVPP ) announced this week that it was collaborating with the US government to advance energy tokenization. SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce subsequently responded, stating that the company does not collaborate with or endorse any private crypto projects. The OpenVPP team subsequently hid the response. Several crypto influencers have participated in promoting the project, and the accounts involved have been questioned as typical influencer accounts.
OpenVPP
OVPP$0.01471-28.45%
Notcoin
NOT$0.0006619-8.06%
Share
PANews2025/09/17 23:58

Trending News

More

Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next?

Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

Crypto Whales Bet Big On The Top Crypto Presales: Should You Buy These Crypto Presales Before 2026?

Exclusive Interview with Astar Founder: Sounding the Web3 Horn in Japan, Major Update for "Sony Chain" Coming in a few months

Quick Reads

More

What Drives Dino Tycoon (TYCOON) Price? 7 Factors You Must Watch

What is Dino Tycoon TYCOON? An Introduction to Cryptocurrency

MYX Finance: A Rising Force in Decentralized Finance

CROS: Revolutionizing Game Advertising with Blockchain and AI

How to Buy Dino Tycoon (TYCOON)

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103,813.01
$103,813.01$103,813.01

-1.82%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,514.79
$3,514.79$3,514.79

-2.06%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$161.13
$161.13$161.13

-3.36%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.2706
$2.2706$2.2706

-2.42%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.16328
$0.16328$0.16328

-2.20%