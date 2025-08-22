Post Malone’s First Country Album Hits A Landmark Number

2025/08/22 23:10
Post Malone’s country album F-1 Trillion celebrates 52 weeks on the Billboard 200, living inside the top 40 a year after release. INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 13: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Post Malone performs at the Coachella Stage during the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 13, 2025 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella)

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella

Post Malone took a huge risk when he decided to release a country album. After first breaking into mainstream consciousness as a hip-hop artist and then finding great commercial success with both pop and rock music, he opted to try his hand at something else.

In mid-2024, he dropped F-1 Trillion, a country project he’d been teasing for some time and which, by that point, had already produced one of his biggest singles. F-1 Trillion has turned out to be another longstanding win for the Grammy nominee, and this frame, Malone celebrates as the chart-topper reaches a special landmark.

F-1 Trillion Celebrates a Year on the Billboard 200

F-1 Trillion narrowly holds on inside the top 40 on the Billboard 200, as it drops three spaces to No. 39. The country set has now occupied space on Billboard’s all-encompassing albums roster for 52 weeks.

A Year on Multiple Billboard Charts

A year into its life on the Billboard charts, F-1 Trillion is enjoying an anniversary lap on not just the Billboard 200, but two other tallies as well. Malone has kept F-1 Trillion on both the Top Streaming Albums and Top Country Albums rankings for 52 weeks. This time around, it dips to Nos. 35 and 6, on those lists, respectively.

F-1 Trillion Continues to Move Huge Numbers

Luminate reports that in the past tracking period, F-1 Trillion moved 17,400 equivalent units, and fewer than 1,000 of those were actual purchases. Continued plays of F-1 Trillion’s many hit singles are responsible for the title’s continued popularity, and one tune stands out.

“I Had Some Help” with Morgan Wallen

“I Had Some Help,” F-1 Trillion’s lead single — and Malone’s first collaboration with Morgan Wallen — is still present on multiple Billboard charts. 66 frames into its time on the Hot 100, “I Had Some Help” holds at No. 21.

The tune can also be found inside the top 40 on the Country Streaming Songs, Country Digital Song Sales, Streaming Songs, and Radio Songs charts. “I Had Some Help” largely declines on all four rosters, but still appears at Nos. 6, 14, 22, and 24, respectively, well over a year after it debuted.

Six One-Year-Charters for Post Malone

Of the eight projects that Malone has placed on the Billboard 200, all but two of them have spent at least a year on the chart. Stoney is his longest-running win, with 361 frames to its credit. Following behind that introductory set are Beerbongs & Bentleys (318 weeks), Hollywood’s Bleeding (243), The Diamond Collection (89), and Twelve Carat Toothache (62).

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/hughmcintyre/2025/08/22/post-malones-first-country-album-hits-a-landmark-number/

