Post-Quantum Blockchain Day 2025 Presented by Abelian: A Premier Post-Quantum Blockchain Conference in Asia

By: Coinstats
2025/09/12 19:30
QUANTUM
QUANTUM
Abelian is proud to announce Post-Quantum Blockchain Day 2025 (PQBD 2025), an international event set […]
Four whales recently sold a total of $29.33 million worth of HYPE to take profits

PANews reported on September 12 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, as the price of HYPE rose, whales began to take profits. 0x746b (qianbaidu.eth) sold 188,861 HYPE (worth $10.58 million) at an average price of $56.01 in the past 4 hours. 0x7be1 sold 175,000 HYPE (worth $9.75 million) at an average price of $55.72 in the past four days. 0x0e41 sold 113,310 HYPE (worth $6.32 million) at an average price of $55.74 in the past three days. 0xe867 sold 50,000 HYPE (worth $2.77 million) at an average price of $55.53 in the past 20 hours.
HYPE
PANews2025/09/12 21:36
FHFA Director slams Fed Chairman Powell: He is out of touch with hard-working Americans

PANews reported on June 21 that according to Jinshi, the Director of the U.S. Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) Pulte criticized the Chairman of the Federal Reserve Powell, saying that
PANews2025/06/21 22:02
By the Time Dogecoin Price Hits $1, a Small $150 Investment in This DOGE Rival Will Have Grown into Over $15,000

Dogecoin (DOGE) is always in the conversation when people talk about meme coins. But a new rival is rewriting what meme coins can stand for.
The Cryptonomist2025/09/12 19:47
