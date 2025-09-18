Potential U.S. Recession Could Buy Japan More Time as It Faces Debt Implosion, Says Brookings Economist Robin Brooks

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/18 02:18
Union
U$0.014099+6.64%
SUN
SUN$0.02225+9.51%
BarnBridge
BOND$0.1693+2.79%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.009996-3.88%
Moonveil
MORE$0.0889+2.04%
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.0013241+16.18%

While much of the attention from the crypto and traditional markets remains on the U.S., a recent analysis by a leading economist suggests it’s time to look east.

Japan is teetering on the edge of a debt crisis, but a potential recession in the U.S. could provide the land of the rising sun a temporary window of relief, according to Robin Brooks, senior fellow in the Global Economy and Development program at the Brookings Institution.

Japan’s debt-to-GDP is a problem

For years, Japan has held the highest public debt-to-GDP ratio among advanced economies, consistently hovering above 200%. However, in the post-COVID era marked by massive fiscal spending, investors’ tolerance for such high debt levels has waned.

To complicate matters, Japan’s inflation, as measured by the consumer price index (CPI), has surged since mid-2022, bringing inflation rates up to levels not seen since the 1980s. The trend is consistent with the sticky price pressures worldwide.

The elevated inflation has pushed government bond yields higher and increased the cost of additional fiscal borrowing. These combined pressures have thrust Japan’s staggering debt-to-GDP ratio of around 240% into the spotlight, effectively boxing the government into a difficult position.

Brooks put it best in his latest Substack post: “The bottom line is that exceptionally high government debt is putting Japan in a terrible bind. If Japan sticks with low interest rates, it risks further Yen depreciation, which could cause inflation to run out of control. If it anchors the Yen by allowing yields to rise further, this could put Japan’s debt sustainability at risk.”

“This catch-22 means a debt crisis is much closer than people think,” he added.

Growing debt concerns could drive investors to alternative financial escape valves such as cryptocurrencies, mainly stablecoins. Japanese startup JPYC is planning to issue the first stablecoin pegged to the yen later this year.

The yen has appreciated by nearly 7% to 146.50 per U.S. dollar this year as expectations for Fed rate cuts have led to a broad-based dollar sell-off.

However, zooming out tells an entirely different story. Since 2021, the yen has depreciated by a solid 41%, adding to domestic inflation.

Meanwhile, the 10-year Japanese bond yield surged to 1.60% from nearly zero in 2020, reaching its highest level since 2008. The 30-year yield has also hit multi-decade highs. In other words, investors are demanding a higher premium to lend money to the government to compensate for the growing fiscal risks.

U.S. recession may offer temporary relief

Japan may find some relief in a potential U.S. recession, marked by consecutive quarterly contractions in the GDP. Such a situation would see investors worldwide park money in government bonds, driving yields lower. (Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions).

The resulting drop in Japanese yields could then buy time for Japan, according to Brooks.

“It’s possible that the U.S. goes into recession, which will cause U.S. and global yields to fall. That will buy Japan time. But – in the end – the only sustainable way out of this catch-22 is for Japan to cut spending and/or raise taxes,” Brooks noted.

Still, the big question remains: will Japanese citizens accept higher taxes and spending cuts? Only time will tell.

Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/09/17/bitcoin-traders-should-pay-attention-to-japan-as-top-economist-warns-of-debt-implosion

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Next Couple of Months Will Be Wild for XRP: Wealth Manager

Next Couple of Months Will Be Wild for XRP: Wealth Manager

Wealth manager Nate Geraci has reiterated his view that the coming months will be "wild" for XRP. This comes as the XRP community braces for another major milestone in the ETF space.Visit Website
XRP
XRP$3.1311+4.01%
Wilder World
WILD$0.2821-1.26%
Major
MAJOR$0.16357+2.17%
Share
The Crypto Basic2025/09/18 17:09
Share
Here’s What XRP Requires to Reach $100, According to a Financial Strategist

Here’s What XRP Requires to Reach $100, According to a Financial Strategist

Amid persistent discussions around the potential for XRP to reach greater heights, one market pundit has revealed what needs to happen for this to occur. Notably, while XRP continues to struggle at $3, certain market commentators have pushed for higher prices, especially ranging from $100 to $10,000.Visit Website
XRP
XRP$3.1311+4.01%
SphereX
HERE$0.00026+4.00%
Share
The Crypto Basic2025/09/18 14:08
Share
Shiba Inu Offers 50 ETH Bounty to Recover Shibarium Stolen Funds

Shiba Inu Offers 50 ETH Bounty to Recover Shibarium Stolen Funds

The Shiba Inu team has released a new update on the Shibarium bridge hack and introduced a bounty program to recover stolen assets. For context, the September 12 exploit drained millions from the Ethereum layer-2 network and left the community facing one of its most serious challenges to date.Visit Website
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0.07078-20.44%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000629+8.63%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5557+7.40%
Share
The Crypto Basic2025/09/18 14:16
Share

Trending News

More

Next Couple of Months Will Be Wild for XRP: Wealth Manager

Here’s What XRP Requires to Reach $100, According to a Financial Strategist

Shiba Inu Offers 50 ETH Bounty to Recover Shibarium Stolen Funds

Ripple Partners Trillion-Dollar Manager Franklin Templeton and DBS to Launch Tokenized Finance Solutions

Top Research Firm Predicts XRP Run to $50, Here’s Why