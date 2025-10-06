Pound Sterling trades mixed ahead of BoE Bailey’s speech

The Pound Sterling (GBP) exhibits a mixed performance against its major peers at the start of the week, with investors awaiting the speech from Bank of England (BoE) Governor Andrew Bailey at Scotland’s Global Investment Summit 2025 in Edinburgh, Scotland.

Investors will pay close attention to BoE Bailey’s words to get cues about whether the United Kingdom (UK) central bank will cut interest rates in the remainder of the year. Financial market participants expect the BoE to perform a delicate balancing act in upcoming policy meetings amid sticky inflationary pressures and cooling labour market conditions.

At the August policy meeting, the BoE stated that inflation would peak around 4% in September. However, Deputy Governor Clare Lombardelli and Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) member Catherine Mann warned last week that recent inflation shocks should not be considered as temporary.

Bank of England’s (BoE) Decision Maker Panel (DMP) survey showed on Wednesday that one-year forward CPI inflation expectations by the UK firms edged slightly higher to 3.5% in the quarter ending September.

On the economic data front, the revised UK S&P Global PMI report for September showed that activities in the services sector grew at a slower pace than had been anticipated earlier. The Services PMI came in at 50.8, lower than the preliminary reading of 51.9. In August, the Services PMI recorded at 54.2.

US Dollar Price Today The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the Japanese Yen. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.55% 0.16% 0.68% 0.00% -0.10% 0.12% 0.36% EUR -0.55% -0.49% 0.04% -0.57% -0.68% -0.45% -0.22% GBP -0.16% 0.49% 0.63% -0.08% -0.19% 0.04% 0.28% JPY -0.68% -0.04% -0.63% -0.62% -0.83% -0.62% -0.36% CAD -0.01% 0.57% 0.08% 0.62% -0.07% 0.12% 0.36% AUD 0.10% 0.68% 0.19% 0.83% 0.07% 0.23% 0.47% NZD -0.12% 0.45% -0.04% 0.62% -0.12% -0.23% 0.24% CHF -0.36% 0.22% -0.28% 0.36% -0.36% -0.47% -0.24% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

Pound Sterling underperforms US Dollar despite US government shutdown

The Pound Sterling trades 0.4% lower to near 1.3420 against the US Dollar (USD) during the European trading session on Monday. The GBP/USD pair faces selling pressure as the US Dollar rebounds strongly despite growing risks that the White House would be forced to make mass lay-offs in the wake of a partial United States (US) government shutdown.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, gains 0.55% to near 98.25.

Over the weekend, the White House signaled that mass lay-offs of federal workers are around the corner as the short-term funding bill is unlikely to be passed by the US Senate in the voting on Monday. “US President Donald Trump and White House budget director Russ Vought are lining things up and getting ready to act if they have to, but hoping that they don’t,” National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett told at CNN’s “State of the Union” program.

Republicans struggle to force Democrats to support the stopgap bill as the latter are demanding that the White House to make a permanent extension of enhanced premium tax credits to help Americans purchase private health insurance through the Affordable Care Act and ensure that it will not try to unilaterally cancel spending agreed to in any deal, Reuters reported.

Meanwhile, US Senators are scheduled to meet again on Monday to vote on the stopgap bill. Recent comments from Democrats have signaled that they are unlikely to vote in favour of supporting the short-term funding bill. Democratic Senator Ruben Gallego told CNN, “At this point, no,” after he was asked whether lawmakers are close to reaching a deal.

Technical Analysis: Pound Sterling holds above 1.3400

The Pound Sterling trades inside Friday’s trading range around 1.3440 against the US Dollar at the present time. The GBP/USD pair struggles to return above the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which trades around 1.3476.

The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) oscillates inside the 40.00-60.00 range, indicating a sideways trend.

Looking down, the August 1 low of 1.3140 will act as a key support zone. On the upside, the September 17 high of 1.3726 will act as a key barrier.