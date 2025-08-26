Key Points: Powell states Trump can’t dismiss Fed Governor; leadership remains.

Conflict continues over central bank independence.

Potential market turmoil as leadership dispute escalates.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reaffirmed his tenure, countering President Trump’s push for control, amidst new attempts to dismiss Fed Governor Lisa Cook, escalating central bank tensions.

This struggle highlights critical issues of central bank independence, potentially affecting market sentiment and USD-pegged cryptocurrency stability if political influence continues to pressurize the Federal Reserve.

Powell Reaffirms Fed’s Autonomy Against Trump’s Moves

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell confirmed his intention to continue serving and stated that President Trump lacks authority to dismiss Fed Governors. This public declaration comes amid Trump’s intensified efforts to reshape the Fed’s structure. Powell’s stance reaffirms his commitment to maintaining the central bank’s independence amidst ongoing controversy.

President Trump has pushed for the dismissal of Governor Lisa Cook as part of a broader drive to assert more control over the Federal Reserve. Multiple analysts warn that these moves could increase policy risk, affecting global market sentiment and potentially impacting asset prices.

Historical Challenges to Federal Reserve Independence

Did you know? Federal Reserve independence is a historical linchpin in U.S. economic policy, first significantly challenged during Nixon’s presidency, illustrating today’s stakes.

Coincu Research highlights historical precedents, noting that attempts to influence Fed policy often heighten market volatility. Potential regulatory impacts invite caution, though the future of USD-pegged stablecoins remains uncertain as global financial dynamics shift.