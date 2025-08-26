Powell Asserts Independence Amid Fed Leadership Tensions

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/26 18:58
Threshold
T$0.01594-2.92%
U
U$0.0124-0.80%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.297-1.33%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09981-2.42%
Capverse
CAP$0.07056+5.89%
Key Points:
  • Powell states Trump can’t dismiss Fed Governor; leadership remains.
  • Conflict continues over central bank independence.
  • Potential market turmoil as leadership dispute escalates.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reaffirmed his tenure, countering President Trump’s push for control, amidst new attempts to dismiss Fed Governor Lisa Cook, escalating central bank tensions.

This struggle highlights critical issues of central bank independence, potentially affecting market sentiment and USD-pegged cryptocurrency stability if political influence continues to pressurize the Federal Reserve.

Powell Reaffirms Fed’s Autonomy Against Trump’s Moves

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell confirmed his intention to continue serving and stated that President Trump lacks authority to dismiss Fed Governors. This public declaration comes amid Trump’s intensified efforts to reshape the Fed’s structure. Powell’s stance reaffirms his commitment to maintaining the central bank’s independence amidst ongoing controversy.

President Trump has pushed for the dismissal of Governor Lisa Cook as part of a broader drive to assert more control over the Federal Reserve. Multiple analysts warn that these moves could increase policy risk, affecting global market sentiment and potentially impacting asset prices.

Historical Challenges to Federal Reserve Independence

Did you know? Federal Reserve independence is a historical linchpin in U.S. economic policy, first significantly challenged during Nixon’s presidency, illustrating today’s stakes.

Ethereum (ETH) currently trades at $4,408.19, holding a market cap of 532,099,621,401. Reflecting on recent price activity, ETH’s value has declined by -4.04% in the last 24 hours, though it shows a notable gain of 80.37% over 60 days. CoinMarketCap data highlights its significant market presence with 60,093,452,593 in trading volume over 24 hours and a dominance rate of 14.03%.

Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 08:36 UTC on August 26, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Coincu Research highlights historical precedents, noting that attempts to influence Fed policy often heighten market volatility. Potential regulatory impacts invite caution, though the future of USD-pegged stablecoins remains uncertain as global financial dynamics shift.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Source: https://coincu.com/markets/powell-independence-trump-fed-tension/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

A Mathematical Model for Extreme Programming Software Development

A Mathematical Model for Extreme Programming Software Development

This paper presents a Bayesian Network model for Extreme Programming (XP) that predicts project finish time and defect rates. The model integrates key XP practices like Pair Programming, TDD, and Onsite Customer to forecast project success or failure.
Wink
LIKE$0.012118-1.44%
Xphere
XP$0.01389-0.43%
Share
Hackernoon2025/08/26 09:48
Share
Malaysian regulator proposes easing crypto asset listing process

Malaysian regulator proposes easing crypto asset listing process

Malaysia’s securities regulator is seeking public feedback on a proposal to allow certain cryptocurrencies to be listed on exchanges without prior approval.
Share
PANews2025/07/01 16:53
Share
A whale deposited 6 million USDC with Hyperliquid to avoid liquidation of his BTC short position, currently suffering a $12.5 million loss.

A whale deposited 6 million USDC with Hyperliquid to avoid liquidation of his BTC short position, currently suffering a $12.5 million loss.

PANews reported on August 11th that according to Lookonchain monitoring, whale 0x5D2F deposited $6 million in USDC with Hyperliquid to avoid liquidation of his BTC short position. His current holdings
Share
PANews2025/08/11 12:39
Share

Trending News

More

A Mathematical Model for Extreme Programming Software Development

Malaysian regulator proposes easing crypto asset listing process

A whale deposited 6 million USDC with Hyperliquid to avoid liquidation of his BTC short position, currently suffering a $12.5 million loss.

Hyperscale Data increased its holdings of XRP by 8,420 last week through its subsidiary Sentinum

Chainlink ETF: Bitwise Files Crucial S-1 Application with SEC