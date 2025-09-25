Fed Chair Powell warns of labor market weakness after first rate cut in 9 months as markets price more easing and crypto swings.   Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is sending clear signals that the central bank is paying attention to the health of the job market.  Speaking at the Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce […] The post Powell Hammers On Job Market Weakness: More Rate Cuts Ahead? appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.Fed Chair Powell warns of labor market weakness after first rate cut in 9 months as markets price more easing and crypto swings.   Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is sending clear signals that the central bank is paying attention to the health of the job market.  Speaking at the Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce […] The post Powell Hammers On Job Market Weakness: More Rate Cuts Ahead? appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

Powell Hammers On Job Market Weakness: More Rate Cuts Ahead?

By: LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/25 18:00
Moonveil
MORE$0.08168-4.35%
Everclear
CLEAR$0.01542-3.98%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.07303-14.62%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01614+15.20%

Fed Chair Powell warns of labor market weakness after first rate cut in 9 months as markets price more easing and crypto swings.

 

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is sending clear signals that the central bank is paying attention to the health of the job market. 

Speaking at the Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce in Rhode Island, he said that the pace of US economic growth has slowed, while unemployment has started to edge higher.

Job creation, he added, is showing signs of weakness. The remarks came shortly after the Fed lowered interest rates by 25 basis points. 

Markets Brace for More Rate Cuts

The Federal Open Market Committee’s decision has changed the market expectations. Fed funds futures now point to high probabilities of further cuts in October and December. Powell himself avoided making commitments about upcoming meetings but admitted there is no “risk-free path” for interest rates. 

Cutting too much could kickstart inflation, while staying tight for too long risks pushing unemployment higher.

DBS Bank in Singapore described the Fed’s recent meeting as filled with “dissonance and contradictions.” 

The bank pointed to inconsistencies between economic projections and Powell’s tone, noting that policymakers predict stronger GDP and lower unemployment while also stressing rising employment risks.

This uncertainty has kept investors on edge, and Wall Street is now pricing in the likelihood of two more reductions before the end of this year.

Bitcoin and Crypto React to Fed’s Signals

Financial markets tend to welcome monetary easing. However, Bitcoin and the wider crypto sector responded differently this time. 

While equities have rallied on expectations of looser policy, Bitcoin slipped below 113,000 dollars after Powell’s speech.

Analysts noted a widening gap between Bitcoin’s performance and major stock indices like the Nasdaq. The Kobeissi Letter flagged this divergence and indicated that such splits between assets rarely persist for long. 

Market analyst Heisenberg also noted that Bitcoin’s price tends to realign with equities over time. This could hint at a rebound if stock markets remain strong.

Despite the near-term weakness, institutional appetite for crypto is holding steady. CoinShares reported that Bitcoin exchange-traded funds saw $977 million in inflows last week, and have brought the total crypto inflows to 1.9 billion. 

This indicates that large investors continue to see digital assets as an attractive allocation, even as short-term volatility weighs on prices.

Inflation Is Still an Issue

Powell addressed inflation directly, noting that while recent readings are still high, some pressures appear temporary. He pointed to tariffs and noted that they will likely cause only a “one-time pass-through” effect on prices rather than persistent inflation. 

This marks a slight shift from earlier Fed warnings that tariffs could create more lasting cost increases.

Still, other Fed members are wary. Officials like Raphael Bostic and Alberto Musalem continue to flag inflation risks, while Stephen Miran has argued for deeper cuts to support employment. 

This divide shows the challenge of setting policy when inflation and jobs move in opposite directions.

The post Powell Hammers On Job Market Weakness: More Rate Cuts Ahead? appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Low Cap Altcoins to Watch in 2025: BlockchainFX, Little Pepe, and Unstaked Could Be the Next Big Crypto Coins

Low Cap Altcoins to Watch in 2025: BlockchainFX, Little Pepe, and Unstaked Could Be the Next Big Crypto Coins

What if the Next Big Crypto Coin was already live, combining daily payouts, multi-asset trading, and the explosive upside of […] The post Low Cap Altcoins to Watch in 2025: BlockchainFX, Little Pepe, and Unstaked Could Be the Next Big Crypto Coins appeared first on Coindoo.
Capverse
CAP$0.11239-4.44%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01613+13.83%
Multichain
MULTI$0.03756+2.79%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/18 23:26
Share
Wormhole token soars following tokenomics overhaul, W reserve launch

Wormhole token soars following tokenomics overhaul, W reserve launch

Wormhole’s native token has had a tough time since launch, debuting at $1.66 before dropping significantly despite the general crypto market’s bull cycle. Wormhole, an interoperability protocol facilitating asset transfers between blockchains, announced updated tokenomics to its native Wormhole (W) token, including a token reserve and more yield for stakers. The changes could affect the protocol’s governance, as staked Wormhole tokens allocate voting power to delegates.According to a Wednesday announcement, three main changes are coming to the Wormhole token: a W reserve funded with protocol fees and revenue, a 4% base yield for staking with higher rewards for active ecosystem participants, and a change from bulk unlocks to biweekly unlocks.“The goal of Wormhole Contributors is to significantly expand the asset transfer and messaging volume that Wormhole facilitates over the next 1-2 years,” the protocol said. According to Wormhole, more tokens will be locked as adoption takes place and revenue filters back to the company.Read more
Wormhole
W$0.09775-8.35%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00163798-4.61%
Moonveil
MORE$0.0818-4.27%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 02:41
Share
Fed Finally Cuts Interest Rates – Crypto Boom is About to Begin

Fed Finally Cuts Interest Rates – Crypto Boom is About to Begin

The federal funds rate now stands in a range of 4.00% to 4.25%, a level that reflects a delicate balancing […] The post Fed Finally Cuts Interest Rates – Crypto Boom is About to Begin appeared first on Coindoo.
Boom
BOOM$0.00794-0.67%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00553+0.18%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/18 02:01
Share

Trending News

More

Low Cap Altcoins to Watch in 2025: BlockchainFX, Little Pepe, and Unstaked Could Be the Next Big Crypto Coins

Wormhole token soars following tokenomics overhaul, W reserve launch

Fed Finally Cuts Interest Rates – Crypto Boom is About to Begin

Democrats Probe Trump Aides’ Links To Crypto And Major Chip Deals—NYT

Capital Group Now the Top Metaplanet Shareholder: Here’s How Much They Own