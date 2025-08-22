Powell heads to Jackson Hole for final speech as Fed chair

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/08/22 00:18
Moonveil
MORE$0.0998-1.62%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
LightLink
LL$0.01396-0.42%
Walk Token
WALK$0.02616-2.82%
Elk Finance
ELK$0.03084-0.45%

Jerome Powell has arrived in Wyoming for his final appearance as head of the Federal Reserve. He’ll walk once more through the massive lobby of Jackson Lake Lodge, past the grizzly bear statue, under elk-antler chandeliers, and into the same ballroom where he’s given seven straight speeches to the world’s top central bankers.

Powell will speak Friday at 10 a.m. Eastern, the same time he’s taken the stage since 2018. What he says then, as always, will hint at the Fed’s next move.

The Fed chair was first picked by President Donald Trump in late 2017 to run the U.S. central bank. Since then, Powell’s speeches at Jackson Hole have previewed everything from hikes to cuts, slowdowns to panics. Some years, he leaned into economic theory. Others, he addressed live crises. But every year, the message signaled what would follow.

Powell backed hikes in 2018 and reversed course in 2019

Powell’s first Jackson Hole speech in 2018 was his longest. He laid out his policy framework using the phrase “navigating by the stars,” which referred to the neutral interest rate and natural unemployment level. But his real point was about balance.

“I see the current path of gradually raising interest rates as the FOMC’s approach to taking seriously both of these risks,” Powell said, referring to the risk of overdoing or underdoing tightening. The Federal Reserve raised interest rates twice after that speech, following two hikes earlier that year.

In 2019, Powell’s tone changed. The U.S. was deep into Trump’s first trade war, and the global economy was feeling it. Powell brought that issue directly into his speech, saying, “We have been monitoring three factors that are weighing on this favorable outlook: slowing global growth, trade policy uncertainty, and muted inflation.” Within hours of that comment, Trump posted on social media: “Who is our bigger enemy, Powell or Xi?” The Fed responded that year with two more rate cuts, following one in July. Then came COVID, and everything changed.

Powell leaned on jobs in 2020, misjudged inflation in 2021

In 2020, Powell addressed the conference remotely because of the pandemic. This time, he introduced a new policy framework, focused more heavily on jobs. “Our revised statement emphasizes that maximum employment is a broad-based and inclusive goal,” he said.

“Following periods when inflation has been running below 2%, appropriate monetary policy will likely aim to achieve inflation moderately above 2% for some time.”

In September that year, the Federal Reserve adopted a new test for future rate hikes: the economy needed to reach maximum employment and 2% inflation, with signs inflation would hold above that level.

But in 2021, Powell misread inflation. He again appeared virtually and dismissed the price spike as temporary. “Current high inflation readings are likely to prove transitory,” he said.

The Federal Reserve slowed its asset purchases in November but kept the interest rate near zero until March 2022. That delay was later blamed by both critics and Fed officials for allowing inflation to grow worse.

Powell warned of pain in 2022 and opened the door to cuts in 2024

In 2022, Powell returned to the Jackson Hole podium in person and kept his comments short. “Restoring price stability will likely require maintaining a restrictive policy stance for some time,” he said. That year, the Fed followed his speech with two more massive 75-basis-point hikes and then switched to smaller increases until rates reached 5.25%-5.50% by July 2023.

In 2023, Powell’s tone was different but still cautious. “We will proceed carefully as we decide whether to tighten further or, instead, to hold the policy rate constant and await further data,” he said. He didn’t commit to more hikes but left the option open. The Federal Reserve kept the rate steady at 5.25%-5.50% through the year.

By 2024, Powell said the risks had flipped. Inflation was cooling, but job numbers were starting to look weak. “My confidence has grown that inflation is on a sustainable path back to 2%,” he said. “We do not seek or welcome further cooling in labor market conditions… The time has come for policy to adjust.”

That adjustment came fast. In September, the Fed ended its year-long pause with a half-point rate cut. It followed with two more quarter-point cuts to close the year.

Get seen where it counts. Advertise in Cryptopolitan Research and reach crypto’s sharpest investors and builders.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Fed Governor Lisa Cook Under Fire: DOJ Official Urges Powell to Act

Fed Governor Lisa Cook Under Fire: DOJ Official Urges Powell to Act

BitcoinWorld Fed Governor Lisa Cook Under Fire: DOJ Official Urges Powell to Act In a development that has captured significant attention, a U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) official has reportedly urged Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell to dismiss Fed Governor Lisa Cook. This isn’t the first time Governor Cook has faced scrutiny. The call comes amidst a backdrop of previous allegations and demands from the Trump administration. Why is Fed Governor Lisa Cook Facing This Demand? The recent demand for the dismissal of Fed Governor Lisa Cook stems from a report by the Walter Bloomberg economic news account on X. This report highlights that the Trump administration had previously called upon the DOJ to investigate alleged mortgage fraud involving Governor Cook. Furthermore, former President Trump had also publicly called for her resignation. These are serious accusations that bring the conduct of a high-ranking financial official into question. The Federal Reserve, as a pillar of economic stability, operates under intense public and governmental oversight. The Allegations Against Fed Governor Lisa Cook While specific details of the alleged mortgage fraud are not widely publicized in this particular report, the repeated calls for investigation and resignation suggest a persistent concern. Such allegations, regardless of their veracity, can cast a shadow over an official’s credibility and the institution they represent. The Trump administration initially sought a DOJ investigation into alleged mortgage fraud. Former President Trump explicitly called for Governor Cook’s resignation. The latest report indicates a current DOJ official is urging her dismissal by Chairman Powell. What Does This Mean for the Federal Reserve? The Federal Reserve operates with a significant degree of independence to ensure its monetary policy decisions are not swayed by political pressures. However, calls for the dismissal of a high-profile figure like Fed Governor Lisa Cook from within the government can create significant internal and external challenges. Chairman Powell now faces a delicate situation. He must balance the need for accountability with the imperative to protect the Fed’s autonomy and stability. Any decision regarding Governor Cook’s tenure would be closely watched by financial markets and the public alike. The Role of a Fed Governor A Federal Reserve Governor plays a crucial role in shaping the nation’s monetary policy. They participate in the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), which sets interest rates and guides the economy. Their decisions impact everything from inflation and employment to borrowing costs for businesses and consumers. Therefore, questions about the integrity or conduct of a Fed Governor Lisa Cook are not merely political squabbles; they touch upon the very foundations of economic governance. What Happens Next for Fed Governor Lisa Cook? The immediate future regarding Fed Governor Lisa Cook remains uncertain. Chairman Powell’s response to this urgent call will be pivotal. He could choose to: Defend Governor Cook, citing a lack of substantiated evidence or the Fed’s independence. Initiate an internal review or cooperate with any ongoing external investigations. Take disciplinary action, including dismissal, if warranted by evidence. The situation highlights the complex interplay between government oversight, political demands, and the independent functioning of crucial financial institutions. Summary: A Critical Juncture for the Fed The renewed call from a U.S. DOJ official for Chairman Jerome Powell to fire Fed Governor Lisa Cook injects a significant element of controversy into the Federal Reserve’s operations. Building on past allegations from the Trump administration, this situation underscores the intense scrutiny faced by top financial officials. The outcome will not only determine Governor Cook’s future but also test the Fed’s independence and its leadership’s ability to navigate high-stakes political pressure while maintaining public trust. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: Who is Fed Governor Lisa Cook? A1: Lisa Cook is a current member of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, appointed to a 14-year term. She plays a key role in setting U.S. monetary policy. Q2: What are the allegations against Fed Governor Lisa Cook? A2: The allegations primarily involve claims of mortgage fraud, which were first raised by the Trump administration. The recent report indicates a DOJ official is urging her dismissal based on these past concerns. Q3: Can the DOJ force Jerome Powell to fire a Fed Governor? A3: No, the DOJ cannot directly force the Federal Reserve Chairman to fire a Governor. However, a DOJ investigation or official recommendation would put significant pressure on Chairman Powell to address the concerns. Q4: What is the role of the Federal Reserve Board of Governors? A4: The Board of Governors oversees the Federal Reserve System, guides monetary policy, supervises banks, and maintains financial stability. Governors participate in the FOMC, which makes decisions on interest rates and other monetary tools. Q5: How does this situation impact the Federal Reserve’s independence? A5: Such calls for dismissal, especially from government officials, can challenge the perception of the Fed’s independence. Chairman Powell’s handling of the situation will be crucial in demonstrating the Fed’s ability to make decisions free from undue political influence. Did you find this article insightful? Share it with your network to keep others informed about the ongoing developments concerning Fed Governor Lisa Cook and the Federal Reserve! To learn more about the latest financial markets trends, explore our article on key developments shaping economic stability. This post Fed Governor Lisa Cook Under Fire: DOJ Official Urges Powell to Act first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Threshold
T$0.01587-1.12%
U
U$0.0148-17.31%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.408-4.80%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/22 00:00
Share
Market Shifts: Altcoins Surge as Bitcoin Slows

Market Shifts: Altcoins Surge as Bitcoin Slows

Altcoins, including Chainlink, BNB, and Ethereum, are posting strong gains as Bitcoin’s momentum slows, hinting at a potential shift in the crypto market. L’article Market Shifts: Altcoins Surge as Bitcoin Slows est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
Binance Coin
BNB$841.52-0.54%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02753+2.91%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/22 00:05
Share
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.6)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.6)

Golden Dogs appear frequently during the holidays
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1172-0.92%
DOGS
DOGS$0.0001292-2.12%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002608-10.65%
Share
PANews2025/05/06 10:31
Share

Trending News

More

Fed Governor Lisa Cook Under Fire: DOJ Official Urges Powell to Act

Market Shifts: Altcoins Surge as Bitcoin Slows

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.6)

Bitcoin’s Price Teeters Around $114K Amid US-EU Trade Deal Indifference

US OCC drops consent order against Anchorage Digital amid regulatory shift