Powell Sings a Different Tune, Exposes Tough Road Ahead

Fed Chair Jerome Powell used Jackson Hole to align himself with market expectations: rate cuts are coming. Cryptos surged on the signal, with Ether breaking past its 2021 bull run highs, before retreating over the weekend as the symposium exposed just how divided policymakers remain.
Powell acknowledged the Fed’s dual challenge: inflation risks still tilted upward, but employment slipping downward. With policy already restrictive, he suggested adjustment may soon be warranted, yet disagreement within the central banking community has rarely been greater.
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected]
for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.