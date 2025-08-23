Powell’s ‘dovish’ comments trigger crypto market cap climb to above $4 trillion

The crypto market rallied more than 4% to reclaim the $4 trillion mark after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signaled that US interest rates could be lowered in September.

In his speech at the Jackson Hole symposium in Wyoming, Powell said:

Following the speech, the odds of the Federal Reserve cutting its interest rate spiked to around 90%, according to data from the CME Fedwatch tool.

Thomas Lee, Chief Investment Officer at Fundstrat, described Powell’s tone as dovish and said the shift would likely support small-cap stocks and major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Ethereum leads market rally

As a result, Bitcoin’s price jumped more than 3% within the last 24 hours, climbing to roughly $117,000 as of press time, according to data from CryptoSlate.

Other leading tokens, including Ethereum, BNB, XRP, Solana, and Dogecoin, followed BTC’s lead and advanced more than 7% within the same time frame. ETH is trading at more than $4650 as of press time.

Meanwhile, the traditional markets also reportedly rallied. The S&P 500, the Nasdaq Composite, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by around 2% each on the news.

At the same time, the US dollar weakened against gold and other major assets, reflecting investors’ anticipation of easier monetary conditions.

Leveraged traders face $553 million losses

The rally inflicted significant damage on leveraged traders positioned against crypto prices.

Data from Coinglass shows that more than $553 million in positions were liquidated over the past 24 hours. Short sellers accounted for most of the wipeouts, losing $308 million, while long positions shed about $325 million.

Ethereum saw the largest share of liquidations, with $251 million erased. Bitcoin followed with $102 million, while XRP and Solana posted losses of $17 million and $30 million, respectively.

The scale of these liquidations reflects how tightly crypto markets remain linked to US monetary policy.

If the Fed proceeds with a rate cut in September, liquidity could expand further, strengthening the case for risk assets and extending the current momentum.

