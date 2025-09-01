Prediction Protocol Myriad Hits $10M Milestone With 511K Users Onboarded

Myriad, a Web3 prediction and trading protocol, announced today that it has surpassed $10 million in USDC trading volume since launch and onboarded more than 511,000 users. The team says that the milestone underlines rapid adoption and the project’s ambition to make prediction markets a core part of decentralized finance.

Since going live, Myriad has facilitated more than 5.4 million predictions and seen its browser extension installed over 60,000 times. Those early traction numbers have pushed the platform quickly into the upper ranks of Web3 trading applications, the company said, while it continues to foreground a mission of “making information itself a tradable asset class.”

“Financial markets have always been about speculation, but Myriad is turning speculation into a product,” said Loxley Fernandes, co-founder and CEO of Myriad. “We’re showing that trading ideas and forecasts is not only possible, it’s the next frontier for capital markets. Myriad is building the rails for prediction markets to evolve beyond a niche crypto product and become an entirely new segment of DeFi.”

Built on a media-driven lineage, tracing its roots to Decrypt and Rug Radio, Myriad’s ethos leans on journalistic credibility as a trust anchor for a market that trades on expectations and consensus. That heritage, the company argues, has helped fuel early momentum among retail users and projects that want prediction primitives baked into products.

The appeal of prediction markets extends beyond crypto-native investors. Noted market figures have suggested the format’s long-term potential: Thomas Peterffy, founder of Interactive Brokers, has predicted that prediction markets could surpass the stock market within 15 years, pointing to their capacity to price real-world expectations and consensus.

From Consumer App to B2B Rails

Myriad is positioning itself as both a consumer-facing product and a business-to-business protocol for other prediction applications. It has already been deployed on Abstract and Linea and plans further integrations with EigenLayer and EigenCloud. The roadmap zeroes in on multichain expansion, smarter oracle integrations and U.S. regulatory alignment.

It is a clear sign that the team is gearing up for institutional adoption as the platform scales. On the tech side, Myriad is building blended oracles to shore up data integrity and sketching out ERC-PRED, a proposed token standard meant to serve as the common unit for prediction markets; if it catches on, ERC-PRED could standardize prediction assets and make them interoperable across protocols and chains.

Alongside product and technical initiatives, Myriad emphasizes a compliance-first expansion strategy. That posture is intended to bridge the regulatory gap that has kept some institutional players on the sidelines of on-chain markets, and to accelerate mainstream adoption by offering clarity and controls that enterprise partners expect.

The company says its approach couples “retail adoption with enterprise-grade infrastructure,” showing a hybrid strategy that leans on media-led trust while building the plumbing institutions require. Prediction markets trade on information: forecasts, polls, economic data, and even binary event outcomes. Proponents argue that markets that aggregate diverse opinions can surface more accurate forecasts than any single analyst, and that monetizing those forecasts creates incentives for better information discovery.

Myriad’s early metrics, half a million-plus users and millions of predictions, suggest a meaningful appetite for these mechanics among Web3 participants. Whether prediction markets can scale to rival legacy financial instruments will depend on regulatory clarity, institutional tooling, and the ability of protocols to deliver reliable oracle data and interoperable asset standards.

With strong early traction, media-driven credibility, and a public roadmap that mixes technical innovation with compliance work, Myriad is charting a course to make prediction markets a recognized pillar of global DeFi. The project’s next chapters will test whether its blend of consumer product, B2B rails, and standardized prediction assets can move the sector from niche experiment to mainstream market infrastructure.