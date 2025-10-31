Prenetics doubles down on Bitcoin, expands treasury with 100 BTC

David Beckham-backed health science firm Prenetics is doubling down on its Bitcoin strategy with a fresh scoop of 100 BTC tokens.

Summary Prenetics has added to its Bitcoin treasury holdings with 100 more coins.

The fresh BTC acquisition follows company’s $44 million equity offering.

Latest purchase boosts total holdings to 378 BTC worth about $46 million.

Prenetics, which joined the digital asset treasury race with an aggressive purchase of Bitcoin (BTC) in June 2025, announced the acquisition of the 100 additional BTC on Oct. 31.

The buy follows the Nasdaq-listed company’s $44 million equity raise, an oversubscribed offering that closed on October 28, 2025.

Per details Prenetics shared, the acquisition came at the cost of approximately $109,594 per bitcoin and now sees the company’s holdings increase to 378 BTC.

The cumulative value of these holdings currently sit around $41 million.

Prenetics eyes more BTC buys

The first Bitcoin treasury buy saw the publicly-traded company acquire $20 million worth of the benchmark digital asset.

And leadership says there money to double down on BTC. Together with the equity raise, Prenetics now holds boasts over $127 million in total liquidity. About $86 million of this is in cash and the other in the $41 million in BTC holdings.

Commenting on the strategic capital deployment, chief executive officer Danny Yeung said:

The company’s IM8 supplement brand, which has hit a growth trajectory milestone with $100 million in annual recurring revenue, remains a key segment for Prenetics. The financial year 2026 revenue guidance sees IM8 hitting revenues of $180-$200 million.

According to Yeung, the focus to expand IM8 is high on the agenda. However, the company’s Bitcoin treasury strategy is also very much part of the long-term strategy to accrue value for shareholders.

The Bitcoin treasury strategy will see Prenetics continue to acquire 1 BTC a day as well as strategic larger buys targeted for favorable market conditions. Notably, market players have often used price dips for such accumulation moves.