Preparations Underway for a Major Token Burn in the Most Popular Altcoin of Recent Days

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 08:34
Portal
PORTAL$0.05236+13.62%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.016+1.91%
WLFI
WLFI$0.2029+1.29%
Torch of Liberty
LIBERTY$0.07713+1.74%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006013+3.06%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01512+5.14%
Major
MAJOR$0.16373+1.41%

The World Liberty Financial (WLFI) community is voting on a proposal that would burn all fees earned from the protocol’s liquidity positions by redirecting them to purchases of WLFI on the open market.

If the proposal is approved, the system will operate without interruption. Fees collected from the protocol’s treasury’s liquidity pools will first be used to purchase WLFI on the open market, and then the purchased tokens will be sent to the burn address and removed from circulation. This process will, in theory, allow the remaining tokens to receive a greater share of the protocol’s activities.

Burns will be transparent on-chain and could be expanded to include other revenue streams for the protocol in the future. The proposal argues that revenues from the community or third-party liquidity providers will not be affected by this process.

According to the project’s governance portal, with one week left to vote, support has reached an overwhelming majority of 99.57 percent. The vote was “no” by 0.09 percent and abstentions by 0.34 percent.

World Liberty Financial is a decentralized finance initiative that has received public support from members of the Trump family. The protocol aims to bridge the gap between traditional finance and blockchain-based markets with a fully-reserved USD stablecoin and treasury-like structure. Previous community votes have granted trading permission for the WLFI token, and revenue-based buyback mechanisms have been discussed.

*This is not investment advice.

Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data!

Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/preparations-underway-for-a-major-token-burn-in-the-most-popular-altcoin-of-recent-days/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

US judge denies Ripple, SEC joint request to reduce $125M penalty

US judge denies Ripple, SEC joint request to reduce $125M penalty

Judge Analisa Torres wrote that Ripple is still required to follow federal securities laws regardless of the SEC's regulatory pivot.
Share
PANews2025/06/27 02:16
Share
Grayscale Launches Space and Time (SXT) Trust

Grayscale Launches Space and Time (SXT) Trust

PANews reported on June 25 that according to The Blcok, Grayscale, a digital asset investment platform, launched Grayscale Space and Time Trust on Tuesday, a new investment tool that provides
Space and Time
SXT$0.0825-1.90%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005425+4.81%
MicroVisionChain
SPACE$0.2692-6.03%
Share
PANews2025/06/25 14:08
Share
Coinbase will upgrade all MATIC tokens to POL from October 14th to 17th

Coinbase will upgrade all MATIC tokens to POL from October 14th to 17th

PANews reported on September 13th that Coinbase officially announced that Polygon PoS has upgraded its token from MATIC to POL. Coinbase will convert all Polygon (MATIC) tokens (including staked assets) to the Polygon Ecosystem Token (POL) from October 14th to 17th. During the migration, rewards for staking Polygon (MATIC) will not accrue.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01513+4.99%
Polygon Ecosystem
POL$0.274+0.62%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001982-1.63%
Share
PANews2025/09/13 08:21
Share

Trending News

More

US judge denies Ripple, SEC joint request to reduce $125M penalty

Grayscale Launches Space and Time (SXT) Trust

Coinbase will upgrade all MATIC tokens to POL from October 14th to 17th

WisdomTree launches tokenized private credits on Ethereum and Stellar

Massachusetts Attorney General Charges Prediction Market Kalshi with Violating Sports Betting Laws