President Donald Trump’s new filings submitted to the U.S. Office of Government Ethics (OGE) and made public on Tuesday, August 19, revealed 690 transactions conducted since he took office, worth at least $100 million in total.

The documents reveal that the president has been actively buying bonds since his inauguration, both municipal and corporate ones.

Trump’s net worth is currently somewhere between $5.5 billion and $6.5 billion, up from $2.1 billion in 2020, the final year of his first term. 

Trump continues his buying spree

Most notably, Trump’s portfolio now includes at least $100,000 in each of the major U.S. banks, namely Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS), Wells Fargo (NASDAQ: WFC), and Citigroup (NASDAQ: C).

The timing of those banking investments coincides with Trump’s consideration of a successor to Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, as well as his nomination of aide Stephen Miran to the Fed’s board. 

Trump also disclosed at least $500,000 in bonds, each from Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM), T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS), Home Depot (NASDAQ: HM), and UnitedHealth (NASDAQ: UNH), along with more than $250,000 in debt from Meta (NASDAQ: META). 

Beyond corporate debt, the president holds hundreds of municipal bonds that many now speculate will allow him to benefit even further as his administration is known to wield significant power over the flow of federal funds to local governments.

In fact, a large number of his holdings point to sectors under strong influence from his federal policy and regulatory decisions, especially tariffs, which were felt strongly by the technology sector.

Featured image via Shutterstock

Source: https://finbold.com/president-trump-just-updated-his-portfolio-with-buys-in-equities-and-other-assets/

