President Trump’s Golden Bitcoin Statue Unveiled in Washington DC to Mixed Reaction ⋆ ZyCrypto

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/20 01:56
A large golden statue of Donald Trump holding a Bitcoin in his hand has been spotted in the nation’s capital. While many assumed that the statue itself was made under the orders of the 47th American president, it was actually constructed under the supervision of a group of cryptocurrency advocates, and they are calling it the “Donald J. Trump Golden Statue” (DJTGST) project. Trump is so far unaware of the development, but could respond to the development soon enough. 

Where is the Artwork located?

The commissioners describe the 12-foot statue of Trump holding the premier digital currency as a tribute to the “Bitcoin president” who helped the sector considerably. The artwork is of a temporary nature right now, as DC rules don’t permit permanent installations right outside the US Capitol, where it is being displayed right now. 

“The installation is designed to ignite conversation about the future of government-issued currency and is a symbol of the intersection between modern politics and financial innovation,” said Hichem Zaghdoudi, who is a representative of the group. 

There is no response from the White House till press time. 

As usual, X (formerly Twitter) users immediately weighed in on the development and tweeted their opinion. One user posted:

“This is the ugliest statue I have seen in my entire lifetime. I think Squid game doll with a bitcoin would have been more conveying of what this ugly sculpture does.”

Another user pipped:

“They can’t put Satoshi’s statue there, so this was the next best thing. Only in America smh.”

But, perhaps the most nuanced take was from this user:
“America never fails to mix politics with theater. a golden trump holding bitcoin outside the Capitol is peak symbolism”

A large number of users also resorted to using AI LLMs like Grok to create memes and alternatives for their own coins. It remains to be seen just how long the statue will stay there. 

Trump is undoubtedly the most crypto president to date. He has famously signed multiple executive orders to help ease crypto-related red tape in the country, including making it easier for 401(k)s to invest in the digital currency, and has advocated for it at the highest level. Trump has also stated his desire to make the USA the world leader of AI and crypto. 


Source: https://zycrypto.com/president-trumps-golden-bitcoin-statue-unveiled-in-washington-dc-to-mixed-reaction/

