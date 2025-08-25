Pérez And Bottas Reportedly Drivers For New Cadillac F1 Team

Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas are reportedly the drivers for the fledgling Cadillac F1 team scheduled to join the grid in 2026. (Photo by Dan Istitene – Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images) Formula 1 via Getty Images

In 2026, a team fielded by Cadillac will enter the Formula 1 grid. The two drivers who will pilot the cars are reportedly on the cusp of being announced.

Multiple outlets are reporting that Sergio Pérez and Valtteri Bottas have signed with the fledgling team for the 2026 season. The announcement is expected sometime next week.

Pérez last drove for the Oracle Red Bull team while Bottas spent the 2023 and 2024 seasons with Sauber. He is currently a reserve driver for Mercedes.

In selecting the two, Cadillac is opting for experience over the potential in younger drivers. The two have a combined 16 race wins and 106 podiums over their F1 careers.

Pérez was released by Red Bull after poor results in comparison to Max Verstappen, but drivers Liam Lawson and Yuki Tsunoda have fared no better. The bulk of Bottas’ achievements came about as a teammate of Lewis Hamilton while the two were part of Mercedes’ run of eight consecutive constructor championships from 2014-21.

The new team, led by former Manor team principal Graeme Lowden, identified both drivers as primary targets early in the process, sources have told ESPN.

The General Motors racing effort through Cadillac has targeted its own engine no later than 2030. They will enter the field in 2026 with a Ferrari powerplant.

The racing effort is overseen by TWG Motorsports, a division of TWG Global, which has co-chairs Mark Walter and Thomas Tull. Dan Towriss leads TWG Motorsports as CEO. TWG Motorsports comprises Cadillac Formula 1, Andretti Global, Spire Motorsports, Wayne Taylor Racing, and Walkinshaw Andretti United.

Cadillac F1 received final approval to be the 11th team on the Formula 1 grid in March. At the time, Towriss said that they would be “accelerating our efforts — expanding our facilities, refining cutting-edge technologies, and continuing to assemble top-tier talent.”

The additions of Pérez and Bottas would mark the most important phase of adding talent to the team.