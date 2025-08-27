Prince’s Hot 100 Feat Has Been Matched

KPop Demon Hunters becomes just the fourth soundtrack in Hot 100 history with four top 10 hits, and the first ever with all four at once. DETROIT, MI – NOVEMBER 4: American singer Prince (1958-2016) performs onstage during the 1984 Purple Rain Tour on November 4, 1984, at the Joe Louis Arena in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Ross Marino/Getty Images) Getty Images

On this week’s Hot 100, the songs from KPop Demon Hunters are in control. “Golden” returns to No. 1 for its second term on the throne, while several other tunes from Netflix’s hugely successful animated musical film take up space inside the uppermost region. As the album scores yet another top 10 smash, KPop Demon Hunters joins a very exclusive group populated by some of the most successful soundtracks in American history.

Four Hot 100 Top 10s

Four tracks from the KPop Demon Hunters album appear inside the top 10 on the Hot 100 this week. As “Golden” swaps spots with “Ordinary” by Alex Warren again and earns a second turn at No. 1, “Your Idol” keeps at No. 4, “Soda Pop” climbs to No. 5, and “How It’s Done” breaks into the most competitive space as it ascends from No. 14 to No. 10.

The Fourth Soundtrack to Manage the Feat

KPop Demon Hunters is now just the fourth soundtrack in history to rack up four top 10 smashes on the Hot 100. According to Billboard , it’s the first to manage the feat all at one time with four concurrent placements inside the tier.

“Night Fever,” “Stayin’ Alive” and “How Deep Is Your Love”

Several late ’70s soundtracks changed the game and showed how successful albums connected to films could be with a quartet of top 10s. Saturday Night Fever racked up not just four smashes inside the uppermost space on the Hot 100, but four No. 1s. Three of them — “Night Fever,” “Stayin’ Alive,” and “How Deep Is Your Love” — are credited to the Bee Gees, while Yvonne Elliman’s “If I Can’t Have You” also led the charge.

At almost the same time, Grease was dominating as well. John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John scored a pair of successful duets with “You’re the One That I Want” and “Summer Nights,” while Newton-John also sent “Hopelessly Devoted to You” to No. 3. Frankie Valli’s title track was one of two champions from that album.

“When Doves Cry” and “Let’s Go Crazy”

Prince is the only musician to earn four top 10 hits on the Hot 100 from one soundtrack. The Purple Rain album, which ruled the Billboard 200 for 24 weeks in the mid-’80s, sent “When Doves Cry” and “Let’s Go Crazy” to No. 1, while “Purple Rain” and “I Would Die 4 U” also cracked the top 10. “When Doves Cry” was credited solely to Prince, while the other three also included his then-band The Revolution.

Whitney Houston’s Waiting to Exhale

Following her incredible success with The Bodyguard, which spun off three top 10s on the Hot 100, Whitney Houston’s Waiting to Exhale soundtrack was even more successful in some regards. Five songs featured on that full-length hit the top 10, including Houston’s own “Exhale (Shoop Shoop)” and “Count on Me,” a collaboration with CeCe Winans. Toni Braxton reached the top spot with “Let It Flow,” while Mary J. Blige’s “Not Gon’ Cry” and Brandy’s “Sittin’ Up in My Room” missed out on leading the charge by just one space. The project remains the only one connected to a movie to produce five such smashes.