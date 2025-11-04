Privacy Tokens Are Trending: Here Are What The Developers Focus on Most

Cryptocurrency analysis platform Santiment has announced the top 10 privacy-focused cryptocurrency projects with the highest developer activity in the last 30 days.

The list reveals which privacy ecosystems developers are working most intensively in, with Starknet and zkSync maintaining their lead.

According to the data, Starknet (STRK) remains the clear leader in developer activity, followed by zkSync (ZK) and Worldcoin (WLD).

Here are the privacy altcoins that developers are most focused on and their developer scores, according to Santiment data:

Starknet (STRK) – 117.43 zkSync (ZK) – 82.63 Worldcoin (WLD) – 43.4 NYM (NYM) – 38.13 FOX Token (FOX) – 37.87 Oasis Network (ROSE) – 37.7 Dash (DASH) – 36.97 iExec RLC (RLC) – 31.03 Celo (CELO) – 26.07 Zcash (ZEC) – 21.83

zkSync (ZK) ranked second with 82 points, having seen a price increase of over 40% in recent weeks. Classic privacy projects Dash and Zcash, which have maintained their long-standing presence, still managed to hold a spot in the top 10.

There has been a general rise in the value of privacy-focused cryptocurrencies in recent days.

*This is not investment advice.

Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data!