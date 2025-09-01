Private Jet and Luxury Cruise Firms Embrace Crypto as Bitcoin Wealth Fuels Demand

Private aviation and luxury cruise operators are increasingly accepting crypto payments as a new wave of Bitcoin-fueled wealth drives demand for ultra-luxury travel.

The shift reflects the growing influence of young crypto entrepreneurs eager to spend their digital fortunes on convenience, speed, and exclusivity, according to a recent report by the Financial Times.

FXAIR, a private jet company under the Flexjet umbrella, has started accepting crypto from clients following what its chair Kenn Ricci described as “tremendous” demand.

Young Bitcoin Millionaires Fuel Surge in High-End Travel Demand

Many of these customers are young, newly rich from the latest Bitcoin rally, and interested in traveling farther and faster.

FXAIR charges around $80,000 for a one-way flight from London’s Farnborough airport to New York City.

Ricci noted a noticeable uptick in bookings from “young entrepreneurs in the Bitcoin space,” adding that what they value most is time. “And time is the most precious luxury,” he said.

Bitcoin recently hit a new high of $124,000, lifted by renewed political support in the U.S., including former President Donald Trump’s pro-crypto stance and regulatory appointments.

The policy shift has also fueled gains in related stocks such as Coinbase and Circle, creating a fresh pool of affluent spenders.

Luxury travel players are quickly adapting. Virgin Voyages now sells its $120,000 annual pass in crypto.

SeaDream Yacht Club, known for its ultra-personalized experience and near 1:1 crew-to-guest ratio, began accepting Bitcoin payments shortly after Trump’s return to office.

“For these travelers, luxury isn’t about gold-trimmed service — it’s about flexibility,” said a source close to the yacht operator. “If they want to pay in crypto, we let them.”

The trend extends beyond sea and air. Boutique hotel chains like The Kessler Collection and The Pavilions Hotels and Resorts are accepting cryptocurrencies, including Dogecoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin.

Luxury Travel Spend Set to Nearly Double, with Many Coming From Crypto

According to McKinsey, travelers aged 30 to 40 spent $28 billion on luxury travel in 2023, with that figure projected to nearly double to $54 billion by 2028.

Many of these consumers are coming from the digital asset space.

Nick Fazioli of Jefferies pointed out that this new class of traveler isn’t interested in old-school luxury. “They don’t want to sip champagne and eat caviar,” he said. “They want to be in three cities in one day and still make it home at night.”

This trend extends to high-end watch collecting as well. Sean Parsons, CEO and co-founder of luxury watch marketplace Kettle, told Cryptonews earlier this year that there has been a modest uptick in Bitcoin payments across the platform.

Parsons added that many of Kettle’s crypto-based transactions also come from ecosystems like Solana or Ethereum.

“From our users’ perspective, BTC is still primarily treated as a store of value, which makes people less inclined to spend it on high-end goods,” Parsons said.

“In contrast, more active traders on chains like SOL and ETH are comfortable spending their gains on luxury items.”